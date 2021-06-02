Bollywood Actress Priyanka Chopra Skin and Hair Care Routine Beauty Secret

In addition to her strong acting game, Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra is also famous for her excellent figure and flawless skin. Priyanka Chopra keeps herself fit and well in a very natural way. Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas, 10 years younger than her. But seeing the beautiful pair of the two, it’s hard to guess that there is so much age gap between the two. The main reason behind this is Priyanka Chopras’ silky skin, which makes it difficult to determine her age.

Priyanka often shares a lot about her skincare routine with her fans. You can also adopt her routine to achieve skin like Priyanka. PCs are also trying native tips to improve their skin.

Yogurt and turmeric pack

Priyanka applies a packet of curds and turmeric on her face to take care of her beautiful skin. Whenever she sees her dull skin, she definitely applies this pack. This sublimates the complexion.

coconut oil before bed

Priyanka grew up in an ordinary family, in such a situation she takes care of her skin with the advice of grandmother grandmother. Priyanka uses coconut oil to remove makeup. You can also cleanse the face by applying coconut oil while sleeping. Apply coconut oil and leave on for a few minutes then wipe the face with light hands with a damp towel. It keeps your skin clean and hydrated.

Hair massage with coconut and castor oil

The secret to Priyanka’s beautiful hair is the massage with warm coconut and castor oil. After getting her head banged, Priyanka ties her hair up with a hot towel. After that, apply the conditioner after shampooing. Priyanka has been doing this since she was a child. It makes the hair dark, long and thick.

Apply argan oil after bathing

Priyanka Chopra Chopra mixes argon oil with body lotion after bathing to make her skin beautiful. This helps keep the skin hydrated and shiny. Priyanka says she definitely follows this lifestyle a few days a month.

read that too: After all, why are men attracted to women older than them, know these 9 reasons

Discover the health tools below-

Calculate your body mass index (BMI)

Calculate age through age calculator