10 things only comic book fans know about Spider-Man’s villain

Kraven The Hunter is coming to the big screen in a new film starring former Quicksilver actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson. The Big Game Hunter is likely unknown to the general public, but longtime comic book readers know Kraven as one of Spider-Man’s greatest and most dangerous villains.

RELATED: Spider-Man Comic Book Villains, Ranked From Laughter To Coolest

Kraven The Hunter has been a thorn in the Wall-Crawler’s side since virtually the very beginning, and his solo film is an indication of not only his importance, but the future value of the franchise as well. Kraven has been a big part of Spider-Man’s past in the comics and appears to be a big part of his future in the movies.

ten Early enemy

Comic book fans know that Kraven The Hunter is one of Spider-Man’s first enemies. Created by comic book legends Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, Kraven first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man # 15 in August 1964, just an issue after the debut of Le Bouffon Vert.

Kraven is Sergei Kravinoff, a Russian big game hunter who sets his sights on Spider-Man after accomplishing what he considered to be his sport’s greatest successes. Kraven would become very frustrated trying to capture and kill Spider-Man over the next several decades.

9 Powers and capacities

Kraven was born an ordinary human, but he became a superhuman by ingesting rare tropical poisons and toxins. By developing immunity against these, he develops superhuman strength, stamina and agility. This puts him on a par with Spider-Man in a physical sense.

Kraven is also a sniper and melee fighter, with a true hunter mentality that makes him extremely capable in any battle. He’s one of Spider-Man’s coolest villains, but also one of his most dangerous.

8 Founding member of the Sinister Six

Kraven The Hunter is pretty dangerous on his own, but with the Sinister Six he is even more so. Kraven is a founding member of the original Sinister Six villain team. They first appear in The Amazing Spider-Man Annual # 1, as part of a plot by Doctor Octopus to get revenge on Spider-Man.

Kraven unleashes a set of three tigers against Spider-Man as the rest of the team capture Aunt May and Betty Brandt. With Kraven and other members now reaching the big screen, a live-action Sinister Six seems likely.

7 Other versions of Kraven

Kraven The Hunter is one of the most powerful members of the Sinister Six, but he’s not necessarily the most powerful version of himself. The multiverse looks like it’s set to become a major aspect of the Spider-Man movies, and it’s been a part of the comics for a long time. There are many other versions of Kraven from various alternate realities.

RELATED: Spider-Man: 10 Ways Electro Is Changing The MCU

Some of these come from the Spider-Verse corner of the comics that spawned Spider-Gwen, like a steampunk version of Kraven from Earth-803. There’s an Ultimate Comics version from the early 2000s, as well as a Victorian-style Kraven from the Marvel Noir universe.

6 Half-brother of the chameleon

Kraven The Hunter has close ties to pretty much every major member of Spider-Man’s rogue gallery. His strongest ties are with the chameleon. Kraven is the half-brother of Dmitri Smerdiakov, a master of disguise. The chameleon first appeared in the very first issue of The Amazing Spider-Man in 1963, as the main villain of the book.

The Chameleon was going to become a major and constant threat as his half-brother, and it was actually the Chameleon’s early efforts that motivated Kraven to pursue Spider-Man in the first place.

5 The wild country

Considering Kraven The Hunter’s fixation on big game hunting, it’s no surprise that he eventually ended up in Savage Land. The Savage Land works in much the same way that Skull Island does in the King Kong films, like a lost world where dinosaurs and other prehistoric creatures still exist in the modern world.

In The Amazing Spider-Man # 103 of 1971, Kraven would attempt to conquer the Savage Land and in the process kidnap Gwen Stacy. He was defeated by Spider-Man and Ka-Zar.

4 Kraven’s Last Fight

Kraven The Hunter’s comic book tale apparently ended in one of the most shocking Spider-Man stories of all time. Kraven’s Last Hunt finally sees the hunter get the drop on Spider-Man. This 1987 comic book storyline from writer JM DeMatteis and artist Mike Zeck saw Kraven capture Spider-Man and bury him alive.

Thinking Peter Parker is dead, he puts on a facsimile of Spider-Man’s black suit and hunts down the criminals. It ends in a tragedy for Kraven. After Spider-Man retreats from his grave and renders Kraven’s victory moot, Kraven chooses to commit suicide in one of Spider-Man’s most heartbreaking deaths.

3 Resurrection

Since the comics were comics, Kraven The Hunter wouldn’t be dead for long. Other versions took his place in his absence, but in the 2009 storyline The Gauntlet and Grim Hunt, the original Kraven is resurrected. His family brings him back through an arcane ritual using Spider-Man’s blood.

RELATED: Spider-Man: 10 Changes Fans Would Make To The MCU Movies

The story sees Kraven launching a brutal campaign against the Crawler Wall alongside many of Spider-Man’s most powerful villains. Although he hasn’t gotten his revenge on Spider-Man, Kraven remains a threat.

2 Son of Kraven

During Kraven The Hunter’s two-decade absence from the comics, other characters have taken his place. Many of them were members of his family, including his sons. These include Vladimir Kravinoff, who would become the Grim Hunter, and Nedrocci Tannengarden. His daughter Ana also briefly becomes Kraven The Hunter.

The most unique of these “sons” were the Sons Of Kraven, clones of the original by the High Evolutionary. The High Evolutionary was also revealed to be the architect behind the genetic manipulation of the Scarlet Witch in the comics.

1 Friendship with squirrel girl

Not all modern Kraven adventures have been bleak. One of her most colorful and quirky storylines of recent years involves Doreen Allene Green, better known as Squirrel Girl. They both clash when Kraven sets his sights on some of his favorite squirrels, including Tippy-Toe.

The two become unlikely friends after his encounters with her lead him to see that the animals he often hunts aren’t necessarily the challenge he thinks they are. With his help, he turns his attention to other villains and Kraven becomes something of an anti-hero.

NEXT: 10 Best Spider-Man Movie Villains, Ranked



following

10 of Marvel Comics’ most memorable moments, ranked







About the Author