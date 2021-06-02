Inspirational Bollywood Quotes

Bollywood is anything but a cult in India. Indian cinema has such a widespread impact on society that even though we live in the most remote part of the country, our lives are still touched by B-town.

There can be a lot of bad movies circulating in Bollywood, but conversely, there is also a ton of shiny and uplifting cinema. Sometimes all you need to come back in life is a good movie quote and a pat on the back.

Here are some uplifting Bollywood movie quotes to help you get through the bad days.

1. Hasso, jiyo, muscurao. Kya pata, kal ho naa ho.



Image Credit: Dharma Productions, Yash Raj Films

Delivered by SRK in Kal Ho Naa Ho, that line immediately made everyone cry. But if you think about it, it can also be one of the most inspiring lines to help you get through the ups and downs of everyday life. After all, who knows for tomorrow?

2. Haar kar jeetne waale ko hi baazigar kehte hai.



Image Credit: Eros International, Venus Movies

If you’re down, you still haven’t gone out and this dialogue Baazigar reminds you that you can get up and try again!

3. Babu Moshai … zindagi badi honi chahiye, lambi nahi.



Image Credit: Shemaroo Video Pvt. Ltd.

Anand has great truths about life and wonderful dialogues that will stay with us forever. This iconic line delivered to perfection by Rajesh Khanna will always remain in our hearts as a lesson in life!

4. Kal toh chala gaya, we pe koi control nahi. Aur aane waala kal toh tab hi sambhlega jab aaj kuch theek kar do.



Image Credit: Yash Raj Films

Ranbir Kapoor might not have the most uplifting movies, but some of the dialogue over the years has been nothing short of exemplary. This line of Bachna Ae Haseeno is a great example of sayings we should take to heart.

5. Sometimes the wrong train takes you to the right destination



Image Credit: UTV Motion Pictures

The lunch box was a wonderful film in itself, but some of the dialogue, delivered with so much passion and heart, will stay with us forever. This little quote can take you from discouragement to hope in the face of mistakes.

6. Main apni favorite hoon.



Image Credit: Shree Ashtavinayak Cine Vision Limited, Shemaroo Entertainment

Kareena in Jab we met is one of the most inspiring people on screen. She goes for what she wants and she speaks from her heart. The sparkling character stole all of our hearts. It’s no surprise that she also stole hers. Loving yourself is so important, and Geet reminds you of that.

7. Khul kar ro nahi sakogi, toh khul kar hass kaise paogi?



Image Credit: Red Chillies Entertainment, Dharma Productions, Reliance Entertainment

Dear Zindagi has some of the most intense and raw dialogue. When it comes to mental health, he throws up quotes that hit us hard but stick with us for a while. This one is so important to anyone who has a tendency to suppress their feelings.

8. Tension lene ka nahi, sirf dene ka!



Image Credit: Vinod Chopra Productions, Entertainment One

Munna Bhai MBBS. is a film that teaches us all to relax and enjoy the little things in life. And this quote is the real essence of the character of Munna Bhais. We should all strive to be like him minus the crime!

9. Imagine abhi baaki hai simple dost.



Image Credit: Red Chillies Productions, Yash Chopra Films

About Shanti is a roller coaster of emotions, film tropes, and fun, but this streak is about learning that life is more than sadness. There will always be positivity. We may not all have a reincarnation, but there will always be sunshine after rain.

10. Everything is fine!



Image Credit: Vinod Chopra Films, Reliance Pictures

3 idiots is to overcome the inconveniences by sheer force of will and your own merits. The chorus of all the good izz that happens throughout the film has gained a lot of momentum in India and for good reason. Sometimes we just need to remind ourselves that, bhaiya, everything is fine.

There are so many popular dialogues in Bollywood. Which quote do you prefer?

Social and main image credit: Red Chillies Entertainment, Dharma Productions, Eros International and Reliance Entertainment