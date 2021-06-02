10 biggest villains, ranked by combat ability

While characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe typically have fleshed out, detailed personalities, the heart of the stories is all about the action. When it comes to these movies, people want to see good versus evil and the heroes fighting the bad guys. These are the scenes that usually get the most attention.

The villains in these movies have to be powerful and strong enough to pose a real threat, whether it’s a single hero or the entire Avengers. Over the years, Marvel has used a veritable array of villains from its arsenal, all with varying powers and abilities. But of all the villains in the MCU, who has been the greatest when it comes to fighting?

ten Abomination

An oft-forgotten MCU villain, Abomination is one of the only characters who can come face-to-face with and fight the Hulk. This villain might not be as fleshed out as the others (which is why he’s often overlooked) but when it comes to fighting, there’s no doubt that Abomination is one of the strongest.

Although his style is not as elegant as the others, Abomination is all about causing pure carnage, gleefully destroying everything in its path to destroy its target. This instantly makes him one of the scariest characters to appear and easy to fear.

9 Kaecilius

Kaecilius is a smart villain and very good at fighting. Possessing the same powers as Dr. Strange, but with more experience, he’s sometimes able to cause real difficulty for the MCU Wizard, which is a showcase of his talent.

There is no issue with his fighting ability, being able to call upon his various powers in order to shape and alter the environment around him to his advantage. It’s something that helps him establish a presence in the film and become one of the greatest fighters in the process.

8 Loki

Loki often relies on others to do whatever he wants for him, but when he wants to, the popular villain-turned-hero can be a great fighter. In fact, he shows his skills more when helping his brother and the other heroes, but even as a villain, Loki proves that he can do damage to anyone.

He is often underrated when it comes to his fighting ability, simply because he has so much charisma and charm, which people love. However, Loki can be a fantastic fighter, and anyone who underestimates him will pay the price.

7 Red skull

Anyone who is able to take on Captain America in melee has to be an excellent fighter, and that is the case when it comes to Red Skull. He has great power and is able to fight confidently with his fists because of it.

He might not have the fancy powers that some of the other villains do, but when it comes to direct fights, he’s one of the best. Red Skull is also quite agile, being able to block and defend himself which also allows him to do well in a fight.

6 Ebony mouth

Ebony Maw is an MCU villain who can often be overlooked, simply because he’s seen as a sidekick of Thanos rather than the main character. However, that doesn’t take away from his fantastic fighting skills, as Ebony is someone who causes big problems for the Avengers when he gets the chance.

He’s one of the most powerful villains the heroes come across, and he’s more than capable of fighting against them, which helps him stand out. The fact that he’s able to take on so many awesome characters is a credit to his strength, and he’s one of the best fighters in the franchise.

5 Yellow jacket

Of course, Yellowjacket demands that the costume can show the power he has, because other than that, he’s just an ordinary man. But the same can be said of several of the heroes of the MCU, and when the costume is in place, Yellowjacket is a fantastic villain with great fighting ability.

The fact that he can change in size makes him difficult to predict and prepare, which gives him a real advantage. He thinks fast and is happy to use everything around him to gain an advantage, which is a testament to his fighting ability.

4 Ultron

One of the reasons Ultron is such a fantastic fighter is his intelligence. An brainchild of Tony Stark and Bruce Banner, Ultron is one of the smartest MCU villains to appear so far. He is able to anticipate the match and that gives him a fighting advantage.

Of course, Ultron is also very powerful, which certainly helps its cause as well. He is able to fight multiple Avengers at the same time and has no problem facing them all due to his great combat skills.

3 Killmonger

Unlike most villains in the MCU, Killmonger actually pulled it off. When he gets to have a one-on-one fight with Black Panther, he wins. This is because he has fantastic fighting skills and is tough and fast enough to have the edge over T’Challa.

Killmonger has a ruthless edge, which many other characters lack, being happy to go the extra mile to ensure success. When it comes to hand-to-hand combat, he’s truly one of the best fighters in the entire MCU.

2 Together

Hela is an incredibly powerful force, with great powers and fantastic fighting skills. She is able to push Thor to his absolute limits and dominates him in their big fight. She’s one of the greatest villains the MCU has ever seen, and it’s such a shame that she hasn’t been able to cross paths with more heroes from the MCU.

She has proven to be agile, quick and very powerful while still being able to be a fantastic leader. This is something that gives him a huge advantage over the majority of villains in the MCU, making him one of the most powerful and dominant forces.

1 Thanos

There’s a reason Thanos was erected as the ultimate villain within the MCU, and it’s because of his sheer power and fighting ability. He was able to pose a real threat not only to the Avengers, but to the entire world with his power and strength.

Of course, having all of the Infinity Stones makes Thanos infinitely stronger, but there’s no doubt he’s a great fighter even without them. However, his ability to work with so many different powers is something that makes him hard to predict, which is why it takes so many heroes working together to take him down.

