Piers Morgan’s attack on Naomi Osaka is predictable

Did you think you heard the end of Piers Morgan? Think again! The controversial TV personality continued her long history of women taking a stand by talking about tennis star Naomi Osaka this week.

Join the cranky old men bandwagon, Morgan critical Osaka’s decision to withdraw from a press conference at Roland Garros, claiming she was a ‘narcissist’ and exploiting the mental health issue to avoid dating.

Osaka was fined controversially nearly AUD 20,000 and threatened with deportation for deciding not to speak to the media after her first-round victory. She officially left the Grand Slam following the incident, claiming that she had suffered long bouts of depression since 2018 and was anxious. talking to the world’s media.

“I was already feeling vulnerable and anxious so I thought it was better to take care of yourself and avoid press conferences,” she said. I feel that the rules are quite outdated in part and I wanted to point that out. “

The 23-year-old added that she never wanted to be a distraction and “accepts that my timing was not ideal and my message could have been clearer. More importantly, I would never trivialize health. mental or would use the term lightly.

Most people around the world accepted and understood Osaka’s heartfelt response wishing him luck and a speedy recovery, but Morgan obviously viewed it differently. Speaking to Twitter, he sensational suggested that Osaka had pulled out due to the backlash of his attack on tennis media for doing their job, rather than mental health issues.

Morgan accused Osaka of playing the victim and using a strategy straight from Meghan and Harry’s playbook. (In case you forget, he called Markle (another biracial woman) a deceptive and selfish wrecking ball.)

When criticized for his lack of compassion and called for possible racism, Morgan replied: What does his skin color have to do with that? I would have written the same column if Naomi Osaka was white.

Piers Morgan quit her own show after 90 seconds of soft criticism, but can’t understand why Naomi Osaka pulled out of a tennis match after years of media coverage that sparked mental health issues. Smh https://t.co/sfvMYno9Mf – Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) June 1, 2021

Are high profile women of color free from criticism regardless of their behavior? Sorry, I must have missed that awakened memo!

My reviews of people have nothing to do with gender or skin color and everything to do with their annoyance.

Unfortunately, archaic attitudes like Morgan’s are not exclusive to the UK. The Australian published an article describing the so-called the immaturity, preciosity and hypocrisy of Osaka’s conduct.

He was referring her like “a princess”, uppitity and her refusal to do a symbolic lame press conference.

Osaka is in the very, very, very privileged position, compared to the anonymous and invisible Olympians, to have a governing body that has organized global television coverage of its matches in front of millions of viewers. Isn’t she grateful for it?

Tennis governing bodies apparently disagreed with this and Morgan’s take. On Wednesday, all four Grand Slam tournaments released an official statement pledging to make significant improvements to their competitions and support players facing mental health issues.

On behalf of the Grand Slam, we want to offer Naomi Osaka our support and assistance in any way we can as she walks away from the court. She is an exceptional athlete and we look forward to her return as soon as she deems it appropriate.

The statement from the Opens of France, USA and Australia and Wimbledon also added that mental health is a very difficult issue, which deserves our utmost attention.

It is both complex and personal, because what affects one individual does not necessarily affect another. We commend Naomi for sharing in her own words the pressures and anxieties she feels and understand the unique pressures that tennis players can face.

As a Grand Slam, we aim to create the stage for players to achieve the highest accolades in our sport.