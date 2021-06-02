Entertainment
Piers Morgan’s attack on Naomi Osaka is predictable
Did you think you heard the end of Piers Morgan? Think again! The controversial TV personality continued her long history of women taking a stand by talking about tennis star Naomi Osaka this week.
Join the cranky old men bandwagon, Morgan critical Osaka’s decision to withdraw from a press conference at Roland Garros, claiming she was a ‘narcissist’ and exploiting the mental health issue to avoid dating.
Osaka was fined controversially nearly AUD 20,000 and threatened with deportation for deciding not to speak to the media after her first-round victory. She officially left the Grand Slam following the incident, claiming that she had suffered long bouts of depression since 2018 and was anxious. talking to the world’s media.
“I was already feeling vulnerable and anxious so I thought it was better to take care of yourself and avoid press conferences,” she said. I feel that the rules are quite outdated in part and I wanted to point that out. “
The 23-year-old added that she never wanted to be a distraction and “accepts that my timing was not ideal and my message could have been clearer. More importantly, I would never trivialize health. mental or would use the term lightly.
Most people around the world accepted and understood Osaka’s heartfelt response wishing him luck and a speedy recovery, but Morgan obviously viewed it differently. Speaking to Twitter, he sensational suggested that Osaka had pulled out due to the backlash of his attack on tennis media for doing their job, rather than mental health issues.
Morgan accused Osaka of playing the victim and using a strategy straight from Meghan and Harry’s playbook. (In case you forget, he called Markle (another biracial woman) a deceptive and selfish wrecking ball.)
When criticized for his lack of compassion and called for possible racism, Morgan replied: What does his skin color have to do with that? I would have written the same column if Naomi Osaka was white.
Are high profile women of color free from criticism regardless of their behavior? Sorry, I must have missed that awakened memo!
My reviews of people have nothing to do with gender or skin color and everything to do with their annoyance.
Unfortunately, archaic attitudes like Morgan’s are not exclusive to the UK. The Australian published an article describing the so-called the immaturity, preciosity and hypocrisy of Osaka’s conduct.
He was referring her like “a princess”, uppitity and her refusal to do a symbolic lame press conference.
Osaka is in the very, very, very privileged position, compared to the anonymous and invisible Olympians, to have a governing body that has organized global television coverage of its matches in front of millions of viewers. Isn’t she grateful for it?
Tennis governing bodies apparently disagreed with this and Morgan’s take. On Wednesday, all four Grand Slam tournaments released an official statement pledging to make significant improvements to their competitions and support players facing mental health issues.
On behalf of the Grand Slam, we want to offer Naomi Osaka our support and assistance in any way we can as she walks away from the court. She is an exceptional athlete and we look forward to her return as soon as she deems it appropriate.
The statement from the Opens of France, USA and Australia and Wimbledon also added that mental health is a very difficult issue, which deserves our utmost attention.
It is both complex and personal, because what affects one individual does not necessarily affect another. We commend Naomi for sharing in her own words the pressures and anxieties she feels and understand the unique pressures that tennis players can face.
As a Grand Slam, we aim to create the stage for players to achieve the highest accolades in our sport.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]