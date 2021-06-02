Live entertainment will return to the Cole this fall







HAMLET – The Performing Arts Series returns this fall to the Cole Auditorium at Richmond Community College with an excellent lineup of live entertainment. “After a year of silence on the Cole stage, we look forward to bringing back the top quality performances and shows for which we are known,” said Joey Bennett, director of the Cole Auditorium. “We have a variety of big names on the schedule, including several shows that will be great outings for the whole family.” The Performing Arts 2021-2022 series includes: • Tony Award-winning actor, dancer and singer Ben Vereen – Thursday, October 28 at 7:30 p.m. • Childhood favorite turned musical “Schoolhouse Rock Live! »- Sunday November 14 at 3 p.m. • Country music group Parmalee – Thursday November 18 at 7:30 p.m. • “A Very Electric Christmas” by Lightwire Theater – Saturday December 4, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. • The Catapult shadow dance company presents “Magic Shadows” – Tuesday March 1st at 7:30 pm • Celebration of the world’s greatest pianists and showmen, “The Greatest Piano Men” – Thursday March 24 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for Performing Arts Series shows will only be sold individually this year. Seats for the upcoming season will be general admission only, with the exception of Director’s Circle members. “If you would like to have the same guaranteed seats for each of the six scheduled shows, we encourage you to become a member of the Director’s Circle, which is a great way to enhance your theater experience,” Bennett said. Members of the Circle of Directors have the opportunity to: • Book tickets for each show in the same seats. • Take advantage of priority parking. • Attend a pre-show reception, where artists often show up for a meeting. • Be a donor to the Richmond Community College Foundation, which directly supports and enriches RCC students. Tickets for the show go on sale today, June 1, and can be purchased online or in person at the Cole Box Office, which is open Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. h 30. the Hameau Campus of the RCC. Tickets can also be purchased by calling the box office at (910) 410-1691. To purchase tickets online, visit https://richmondcc.edu/about-us/cole-auditorium. “While COVID has put an end to the indoor shows, we were still able to provide live entertainment in the parking lot of the Cole with our ‘Car-certs’ last fall. We also just wrapped up our Live @the Lake series with local artists performing in our outdoor amphitheater by RCC Lake, ”Bennett said. “We’ve done some renovations to the facility in 2020, so we’re ready to bring our loyal Cole audience back inside and provide them with an intimate theater experience not found anywhere else in County of. Richmond. “ For more information on show tickets or to become a Director’s Circle member, call Auditorium Cole at (910) 410-1691 or email [email protected] Wylie Bell is Director of Marketing and Communications for Richmond Community College.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos