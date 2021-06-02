Tusshar Kapoor: I will not share myself with anyone in the world now or even in the future | Hindi movie news

Bollywoods Jumping Jack, Jeetendras’ veteran son Tusshar Kapoor made an impressive debut with the 2001 film ‘Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai’. Over the years, the actor has also become a producer and recently completed 20 years in the industry. In an exclusive conversation with ETimes, he shed light on his personal and professional life. Excerpts:

How does it feel to end two decades in Bollywood?



It feels good, it feels great, and the fact that I started with a good film, and last year also I released a film which is very good, actually. So I think both ends of the spectrum have both been very, very rewarding. So I hope to have a lot more milestones like this, fingers crossed.

What inspired you to be a part of Bollywood?



I’ve never really been obsessed with it. I wanted to try something with films. So I became an assistant director, and then I got an offer to star in a movie by chance, and I thought it was a good job offer that I got. I wanted to give my best and I basically did it. Dive into the depths to find out if I can swim to shore or survive in the ocean and I was able to do with my first film, after that the journey began. So that was never planned, and the encouragement came on the job, as I worked more and more, I was encouraged more and more.

From outright comedy to hardcore drama, what made you choose different scripts and movies?



I think about the fact that these were challenges, the different roles that I was offered, whether it was the first ‘Kya Kool Hai Hum, the first’ Golmaal ‘,’ Shootout at Lokhandwala ‘,’ Shor In The City ‘. When I made them, all of these movies were out of my comfort zone. So the challenges fascinate me. When you always do something very surprising, very shocking, the audience always has a little more fun, they find it very new, and if I can do it right, it can add a feather to my cap. So the idea is that it’s always been a selfish motive, you have to be able to portray another side of my personality, and make people understand that I can be versatile. That’s why I chose such difficult roles.

You play an important role in the Golmaal series. How do you see the character and the acceptance he received?



(Smiles) Thank you very much. It feels good. I feel like there is a fixed deposit investment or like a very reliable investment that I have made. During the first part it was a risk, now it has become a safe investment for us, that we can continue to profit from it. As we continue to make “Golmaals”. It’s very satisfying because initially we didn’t think it would work so well, then after four Golmaals we’re going to do a fifth, hopefully whenever we can. I feel like the hard work paid off, and I’m also grateful to the audience for accepting my character and making him iconic. As for the comedy films, and all the other actors who supported me during the making of the Four Golmaals, I want to thank them too because they have always been very generous in giving me some of the best scenes from the movie sometimes. So there is only gratitude, no regrets.

You said recently that you regret some of the films you made when you started …

I don’t regret the films, because with each film, you learn a lot, whether it is a good or a bad film. I don’t regret them because they’re bad choices commercially, but they’ve helped me grow as an actor, they’ve helped me get to where I am today. As far as my career is concerned, I can decide what is right and what is not, at least I can try to protect myself in some ways. But I think what I regret is that sometimes I just didn’t get along with certain people in these movies. I don’t want to think about those names but once or twice I feel like the atmosphere isn’t very pleasant. It is therefore not a question of the film becoming a success or a flop. But you still want to enter an atmosphere where there is happiness, fun and antics. So you can’t change everything according to our understanding, you can’t control everything. So I’m ready to let go of that regret too, and I just believe it was part of life and a learning experience for me too.

How difficult was it to produce Laxmii for you, knowing that it will be compared to the original?



Production is demanding work. There are a lot of stages and it’s hard to find the right cast for a movie. We’re really lucky to have the best actor for this role, and the best human being and the biggest star. So that was a positive point. But otherwise, the production is no picnic. Sometimes there are rains, and then in this pandemic situation, the film had to be released on OTT. Sometimes we can’t find the location, so there are a lot of parameters to watch out for, and they often get out of hand. So you must be prepared to face any unforeseen circumstances. In a way, it’s also fun, because at the end of the day you know you’ve created something, and it’s a satisfying feeling. I think “Laxmii” is a landmark film for my career, and it did very well, did very well on television. So all the efforts we put in by Sabina Khan (producer) and myself were wholeheartedly accepted. We gave our life to this film and it paid off well, so no regrets.

Initially, director Raghava Lawrence got angry and left the film? What was it all about?

Oh, it wasn’t that bad; it has been exaggerated not by the media, but on social media. Things got a little twisted, we took a week or two and fixed a very minor glitch that had happened during the process of making the movie, before the movie even started. So there was no real stress, and from today, there is only happiness, there is only positivity, and Raghava sir gave us a great movie, which is so entertaining and keeps spinning on satellite over and over again. It worked so well, all thanks to him, to have been a part of this movie. So let the past be over.





Are you active on social networks? What do you have to say about all the controversies surrounding Bollywood?

I am not too active. I’m not a very controversial person, not a very controversial actor, and I’m active on Twitter and Instagram and when I feel inspired to share something I do. Otherwise, I’m balanced on social media. Sometimes I stay active, sometimes I don’t. I know people who keep posting everyday, I don’t do that, and somehow this wave is so bad the vibe is so dull because you’re always dealing with news from people who lost their lives and are still waiting to come out of this crisis. So you don’t really want to post something too because you feel like you know there is so much trauma on the outside and even when we are working from home there is this certain incompleteness that we are waiting to come out. We are making the most of it, but we should avoid social media for a while.

You come from a filmed family, your father is a star, your sister is the pioneer of Indian television and OTT, you have become a producer. How do you plan to move this forward?



We just take each day as it comes. Everyone is doing their part. Everyone has their own goals, their own work, their results and their body of work to accomplish. So we don’t interfere with each other’s work, Ekta is doing his job, I am doing mine. So when it comes to work, we’re kind of mutually exclusive, sometimes we work together too. But if not, we do our own thing. And we are always there for each other, we help each other like any family would and smile before we go to sleep.

How do you manage your work and family time?



I balance the two, even though it’s not that easy to balance my professional and personal life. I’m with Laksshya in the morning, then I go to the gym and work in the afternoon, then I’m with him again, and I work at night for a few script reading sessions. So I continue to have slots. On weekends, it’s a little easier. Working from home is very hectic, but my personal time with my son is very fulfilling, very enjoyable. I didn’t get bored during the lockdown because he was with me and that’s the best part of parenting.

As a single parent, do you ever feel the need to get married or have a partner?



Never, because I wouldn’t have gone through the process of being a single parent if I had had any doubts about it. I did this at a time and age when I was ready and willing to take responsibility. I feel like I’m making the right move. And from today I feel like my day is full because I have so much to do with my son. There is no other option that I could have chosen, and I would not have had it otherwise. I will not share myself with anyone in the world now or in the future. So all’s well that ends well.



What are your upcoming projects ?



My next film is called Marrich, which will be released this year. It’s a noir thriller, a double murder mystery set in Mumbai. It’s a passion project, a little movie that I activated and produced and I hope people like this new space that I tried to make a movie of, so let’s keep our fingers crossed for that.

Will it be an OTT version?



Most likely, yes, because we do not yet know what the situation is.

What do you mean about the films released on OTT and the evolution of content viewing?



I think given the circumstances, it’s a great new option, a new path for us to release our movie and have it seen by so many people in the universe. The OTT boom that took place in India came as a savior for our producers, especially those who should have waited and would still be waiting today if we had not had this opportunity to release movies on OTT platforms. So that’s a good thing and it will always be there. But when theaters return, they will still be the first option for movies and audiences who love to see movies in theaters.

