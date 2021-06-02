BTS’s “Butter” Rises to the Top of the Billboard Hot 100; group becomes first actor in history to win three No.1 debuts in the chart: Bollywood News

To simply say that the latest single from South Korean juggernaut BTS‘Butter’is a summer bop of the year would be an understatement. After breaking records on Youtube and Spotify in addition to once again setting new Guinness World Records with the song, BTS has soared up the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The group takes their third top solo spot on the charts. and fourth overall.
BTS wins group’s fourth song # 1, after ‘Dynamite’, ‘Savage Love (Laxed Siren Beat) ‘ and ‘Life goes on.’ According to Billboard, “Butter” won 32.2 million US streams and sold 242,800 downloads in the week ending May 27. It also drew 18.1 million radio audience impressions in the week ending May 30. Hot 100 story, and the 54th to debut at No. 1. “
“Butter” is the 1125th n ° 1 in # Hot100 history, and the 54th to debut at No.1.
BTS becomes the first act in history to win three No’s. 1 start on the Hot 100 chart. All four # 1s arrive within 9 months. Billboard reports that this marks “the fastest build-up of any early four-leader act since Justin Timberlake a decade and a half ago. Among bands, BTS notched their first four fastest No.1s since the Jackson 5s. in 1970. “
Among the groups, @BTS_twt make the fastest four-way race # Hot100 No.1 since the Jackson 5 in 1970.
The song opens with a record “289.2 MILLION streams on the Billboard Global 200, the highest on record in chart history, previously held by” Life Goes On “(152.5M).” They also become the first group in history to have 7 No.1 hits on Billboard’s digital song sales chart, with the biggest digital sales week of 2021 with ‘Butter’ (242,800). Interestingly, BTS opted for total death with the song, as the song not only debuted atop the Hot 100 chart, but also Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. WE.
The seven members seem to be waking up in South Korea. They started posting congratulatory messages and dropped group photos.
On May 25, Guinness World Records confirmed that the septet’s new single broke the record for most viewers for the premiere of a YouTube video with 3.9 million concurrent viewers for its premiere on May 21, 2021. The record was previously held by BTS themselves for their latest single‘Dynamite’,which had 3 million simultaneous peak viewers. Additionally, the single broke the record for the most viewed YouTube clip in 24 hours with 108,200,000 views, which was confirmed by Youtube on May 24. They also broke the record for the most viewed YouTube clip in 24 hours. by a K-pop group.
After three YouTube recordings, BTS headed to Spotify.‘Butter’collected “11,042,335 global streams in a single day, breaking the record for the most streamed track on Spotify in the first 24 hours.”
The pop icons debuted at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, followed by a second performance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and a third performance on the 2021 Good Morning America summer concert series on May 28. BTS recently announced the BTS 2021 MUSTERSOWOOZOO online live stream event, which was held on the occasion of BTS and ARMY’s 8th anniversary.
