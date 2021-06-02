First Friday Student Art Exhibition in Minturn





The VVAGs First Friday exhibition offers students the opportunity to show their work in a gallery.

Daily special The Vail Valley Art Guild will be hosting an exhibit this month to support the work of gifted and talented art students in the Eagle County School District. The exhibition will be held at the Minturn Gallery at 291 Main Street this Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. In 2020, the ECSD felt it was time to recognize middle school and high school students who have demonstrated exceptional artistic skills and creative abilities. They created the Gifted and Talented Visual Arts Student Program and assembled a panel of art teachers and community members to help identify qualified students. 16 exceptional artists were identified and had the opportunity to participate. Students will be a part of the program until they graduate from high school and will be offered a multitude of opportunities to learn and improve their artistic abilities. VVAG wanted to offer students the opportunity to exhibit their work in a gallery and gain some experience of what is involved in curating and hanging an art exhibition. VVAG believes it is so important to encourage young artists and show them that hard work can lead to great things. The VVAG First Friday will take place at the Minturn Gallery.

Daily special Children in our community are not easily exposed to arts and culture and this program provides these talented artists with a professional place to exhibit their work and learn from experiences on how to think creatively and express themselves through visual arts. This effort is part of VVAG’s annual ArtReach community arts outreach program. VVAG hopes you can come to the exhibition on the first Friday and support these talented artists of tomorrow.

