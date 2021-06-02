RNC calls for presidential debate reforms in letter to the debate committee – The Hollywood Reporter





Continuing a feud that spilled over into the 2020 presidential election, Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel sent a letter Tuesday night to the Presidential Debates Commission co-chairs, saying she would advise Republican candidates avoid participating in future debates unless the Commission “adopts important reforms”. “The CPD’s repeated missteps and the partisan actions of its board members make it clear that the organization no longer provides the fair and impartial forum for presidential debates with the law demanded and the American people deserve it.” McDaniel wrote in the letter, a copy of which was obtained by Hollywood journalist. After the first debate last year, in which President Trump constantly spoke about Joe Biden, and both men largely ignored the deadlines, the CPD said it would change the format of future debates to give them a “additional structure”. Among the reforms the RNC is calling for is the first debate before early voting begins in any state, and that the Commission cannot change the format at the last minute, as it attempted to do last year. when she tried to change the October 15 debate. to a remote format. The RNC also called for term limits and a code of conduct for board members. The second debate, which was moved to a remote format after Trump was hospitalized with COVID-19, was ultimately called off. McDaniel also called for “a transparent code of conduct” for moderators, disqualifying potential moderators “who have the appearance of bias.” To that end, the letter also called on C-SPAN moderator Steve Scully for being asked to moderate a debate despite his work as an intern for Joe Biden, and members of the Board of Trustees of the Commission, some of whom had “said he made derogatory comments about President Trump. The letter did contain praise, however … for President Trump, noting that “through his television experience” he realized that the plexiglass screens installed by the CPD due to COVID-19 protocols would have “caused a surprising and embarrassing distraction ”for the candidates when the cameras rolled and they saw their reflections in the glass. The RNC gave the CPD until July 31 to respond, and added that if it did not agree with the reforms, it “will seek other options for its candidates to debate the issues in front of the American people. in a neutral and non-partisan forum “.







