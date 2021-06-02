Like mother, like son? Jordan Elsass explains Jon’s family ties on ‘Superman & Lois’

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers from Episode 8 of Superman & Lois, “Holding the Wrench,” so if you haven’t seen it, go lock yourself in an iron-lined Winnebago until you have!]

Superman & Lois may have said goodbye to a hero tonight, but there may be a new one on the horizon. In the just-aired episode, “Holding the Wrench,” Wol Parks’ John Henry Irons (aka Steel) left Smallville after helping Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and General Lane (Dylan walsh) unravel an infiltration of Kryptonite-enhanced soldiers. While in the care of the DOD, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and her son Jonathan (Jordan Elsass of Small fires everywhere) did some reconnaissance while snooping around Irons ‘camper van, where Jon not only spotted a video of Superman’s reign of terror in black costume on Irons Earth-3, but footage of Irons’ death as well. ‘alt-Lois and Steel’s daughter Natalie.

Framed around a heartbreaking therapy session in which Lois collapsed from her rage at Jon for putting herself in danger, the hour revealed the deep wounds she has lived with since she was born. suffered a miscarriage years ago, while also shedding light on the unique bond mother and son share as the only humans in the Kent family now. It also allowed Elsass to finally get into family action, which makes us think he would make the perfect protector for his mom, much like his gifted twin brother Jordan (Alex Garfin) is for the pops. So we decided to check with the young actor, who also has the new teen thriller. Panic on Amazon Prime, to see what it all means for Jon going forward.

First of all, I love the Kent Brothers and loved this episode because throughout Jonathan was sort of sidelined by Jordan’s skills and his relationship with Clark. But tonight, we had some great mother-son stuff with Jonathan and Lois…

Jordan Elsass: Absolutely. And you’re going to get it, you’re going to see some more. I think Jonathan aligns more with Lois in terms of personality traits, but I think he has some Superman’s kind of grain too, and heart. I think he was raised well by them, but I also think the fact that he doesn’t have any powers weighs on him throughout the first season … especially later, as you’ll see. So yeah, I would say that overall he understands that he’s more like Lois and so maybe he strives to be more like her in some ways.

It’s kind of like he’s looking for an identity like a lot of us do in high school and without football, without the popularity he had before moving to Smallville, who is he?

Exactly. I think he really has to find his way here. It can no longer be what it used to be and new times call for change.

Does Lois realize she has a chip from her own block now? Jonathan has shown that he is as daring and courageous as he can get.

Absolutely. And not to mention, none of them have any powers. So this is a huge thing. It’s hard for them to do certain things, so they have to get creative about where they can help or get involved in the Superman kind of scenario, you know?

I love this bow for you! Now did you know that Alex is getting into this?

In fact, no, I didn’t. I met him briefly during the screen test in February 2020, but we never really spoke to each other after that. We followed each other on social media after we both booked the show, but as soon as we got to Vancouver we started hanging out. It wasn’t forced, but we didn’t have anyone else to hang out with, so it was nice that way. We were able to bond very early on and develop our relationship in real life, which I think continued in the show.

It certainly is. As someone who grew up in his brother’s shadow, you guys nail that dynamic of supporting and loving each other, all the while saying, “Well, what about me? “

I appreciate this. I appreciate this.

Now Jonathan had a very interesting reaction when he saw Natalie on the John trailer video screens.

Oh yeah, I think it really freaks him out. He’s definitely upset about this whole situation, you know, knowing like, “Oh, I have a sister…from another planet. It’s wild! I can’t even imagine what is going through his mind. It’s probably a shock to try to figure this out. I think he probably won’t be able to sleep, not really able to think of anything else. There are a lot of things in his head, that’s for sure.

In addition to all this, you also have Panic now on Prime Video. When did you film that ?!

That is true! Therefore Panic was shot in 202o, just when I would have actually shot Superman & Lois. we were still doing Panic when the pandemic hit so that gave me time to finish Panic. Initially, I thought that I could not film the last episodes before going to the Superman & Lois, But [the shutdowns allowed] for the time to finish Panic.

I’m so into this show. It’s so much more than your normal YA stuff.

Ah, for sure. And I’m glad to hear that. In fact, I’ve only seen the first four episodes so far. I was not lucky [to watch more], but yeah, I’m so excited. I think it’s going to be sick.

It’s a good time to be you. Small fires everywhere, Panic, this. You don’t just work a ton, you work with some of the best.

Absolutely. But you know I had a lot of “no’s” when I was young but now I’m glad I did because now I can do something like Superman & Lois, you know what I mean? Something like this is amazing. If this was the pinnacle of everything I have done, I would be very happy. It’s something I think we can all be proud of. And Panic, also, I’m really, really very privileged to be a part of both.

Superman & Lois, Tuesdays, 9 / 8c, The CW