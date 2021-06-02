WandaVision initially had a screenplay exploring xenophobia

The WandaVision writer reveals that the series almost explored xenophobia, in a story arc where Wanda is reportedly discriminated against because of her Sokovian origin.

by WandaVision Head writer and executive producer Jac Schaeffer has revealed that she originally planned for the series to explore xenophobia. WandaVisionstarted airing on Disney + on January 15, 2021 and was the first MCU Phase 4 miniseries. The series performed exceptionally well, due to the outstanding performances of Elizabeth Olson as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany as Vision.

The series gives viewers the sequel to the stories of Wanda and Vision after the tragic events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, and also effectively paved the way for the exploration of Phase 4 of the Multiverse. However, the series was not only strategically strong in the MCU sequence of events, but it was also an emotionally powerful series. The series allowed us to follow Wanda’s progress through the stages of grieving and spoke subtly about how we cope with trauma and can unintentionally hurt others in our refusal to accept. However, it looks like there was another powerful message that was almost included in the series as well.

In an interview with Rolling stone, Schaeffer revealed an original xenophobic plot that almost became WandaVision. Schaeffer pointed out that xenophobia was a running theme in many older comics and therefore came up with the idea to explore it with the series. The theme would come naturally as Wanda is from another country – Sokovia. The pitch suggested that Wanda’s Sokovian heritage and the fact that Vision is a robot would cause conflict between them and their neighbors. When things started to go wrong, the neighbors got more and more aggressive and chased Wanda and Vision out of town. Read Schaeffer’s statement below:

This idea was in my original pitch, but it was way too literal. At first, we thought we would explore the issue of xenophobia, which is very present in some older comics. So the mechanism that would propel them into the next episode was a little more dramatic, almost cataclysmic. There’s the couple in the comics who make life a bit difficult for them; they are neighbors who love them because she is a robot and she is Sokovian. And so the world would sort of fall apart, and these people would get a little aggressive, and Wanda and Vision would be kicked out of town. So the idea of ​​not going her way, and that’s why she’s going ahead, was a lot more literal at first. And then it just got more subtle and scary and more psychological horror based as we went along.

The narrative arc presented by Schaeffer is interesting and could have easily fitted into the context of the series. In the series, we see the city turn on Wanda when they acknowledge his control over them, but the xenophobic plot apparently had Wanda and Vision. dramatically driven from the city and blamed for the events because of their origin. As Schaeffer acknowledges, the plot of xenophobia would have been very literal, but in the finished series we still see a repeated subtle recognition that Wanda and Vision are different – she’s a witch and he’s a robot, they struggle. to fit in with their neighbors and co-workers, and the typical suburban dream just doesn’t work for them. Sadly, the xenophobic plot wouldn’t have matched the show’s feel of psychological horror well, hence the reason it didn’t quite make its way into the finished product.

While it hasn’t been finalized, Schaeffer’s original idea is pretty compelling, and it wouldn’t have been Marvel’s first storyline to address deeper issues. It may have reminded of Marvel’s Black Panther, who did a fantastic job celebrating black history and bringing up the debate between violent revolution and peaceful revolution. X Menfilm series and guardians of the galaxy, also touched on the discrimination faced by different people and the importance of acceptance. These examples, as well as Schaeffer’s proposition WandaVision storyline, shows the MCU’s creators and producers weighing ideas for incorporating current events and themes into their shows. Marvel has a huge audience and platform to speak out on various issues, and it’s interesting how seriously writers assess their opportunities to incorporate these events.

