Entertainment
Opening of the Disneyland Avengers Campus, rides, info
Avengers fans will finally be able to reunite atAvengers Campus from June 4, when the long-awaited new landopensatDisney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California.
While many details remain under wraps, here’s what we know about the “first superhero land” at Disneyland resort, which reopened at the end of April, after being closed for more than 400 days.
The park presents Avengers Campus as a former Stark Industries complex “donated by Tony Stark as a place to train the next generation of superheroes.”
Guests can learn the mystical arts of Doctor Strange, train with Wakandas Royal Guard Dora Milaje, and see beloved Marvel Cinematic Universe characters like Black Widow, Thor and for the first time in Disneyland, Ant-Man and Wasp. in person.
We went to Disneyland in the midst of COVID-19:What would you like to knowbefore your visit
Visiting a Disney park during the pandemic? :This guide can answer all your questions
There are two main attractions:Guardians of the Galaxy Mission: Escape!, which opened in 2017, and the new 3-DWeb Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure.
On the Web Slingers, Tom Holland’s Peter Parker invites guests to board his latest invention, a vehicle that allows passengers to stretch virtual webs from their wrists, using motion sensor technology. attraction.
For a real taste of the MCU, guests can try several restaurants, including Pym Test Kitchen, which features familiar foods in massive and miniature sizes. The adjacent Pym Tasting Lab offers oversized craft beers as well as cocktails and hard seltzer for adults.
Californians will be the first to try everything. While Walt Disney World in Florida is open to everyone, Disneyland is currently limited to state residents.Disneyland Resort will be reopen to out-of-state guests June 15.
