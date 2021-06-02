Eighth annual sold-out MudBash with thousands in attendance







LAURINBURG – Outback ATV Park held its eighth annual MudBash over the weekend and thousands of people showed up to play in the mud and watch the entertainment. Names such as Officer Eudy, comedian Cody, Tainted Lyric and Ty Garcia were on the list of performers. The four gentlemen are TikTok personalities who have started to have a large following. Officer Eudy, real name Kevin, has 4.7 million followers on TikTok alone. He started his career on TikTok as an influencer to show another side of law enforcement. “Although I’m a TikTok influencer, I’m also still a cop,” Eudy said. When asked why he was doing this, he replied that it was all about his family. “I just want to give my kids a life where they know anything is possible and that they can do whatever they dream of,” Eudy said. “I was offered the opportunity to host Mudbash,” added Eudy. “I want to meet new people and hopefully inject love and laughter into their lives. This past year has been so tough for so many people. I just make people forget, if only a little, the struggles of this world. “ It was Eudy’s first event as MudBash and, according to him, it was a very different scene than what he’s used to. “My usual event venues are event centers and clubs that keep people entertained,” Eudy said. “I want to travel the world to promote love and laughter. Help as many people as possible along the way. During the day, the group of entertainers could be found by the “Bounty Hole” as well as walk around and chat with their fans who were spread out on ATVs throughout the 800-acre park. Cash prizes were awarded to the fastest machines during the “Battle of The Sexes Bounty Hole” event. One of the fastest times through the hole came from an 8-year-old boy who recorded a time of 8.9 seconds. Headlining the weekend was “Jelly Roll”, a hip-hop and country rap singer from southern Tennessee best known for his song “Save Me.” Hundreds of people lined up on the stage to watch him play and most of them were singing. Comments from Jelly Roll or his representatives were not available at the time of this story. Other vocalists – Lenny Cooper, Bryan Martin and Darrell Harwood – also performed and were unavailable for comment. The event ended on Sunday with the departure of most of the crowds that morning. Some cyclists chose to stick around and take advantage of the less traveled trails, and some even stayed until Monday. Outback ATV Park is located on McGirts Bridge Road in Laurinburg. The park is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. For more information on prices as well as possible future events, visit his Facebook page. Information is also available on its website https://www.outbackmsc.com. JJ Melton can be contacted at [email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos