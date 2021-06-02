Cruella director discusses potential sequelae plans





Last weekend saw Disney’s long-awaited premiere Cruel, with the film debuting both in theaters and on Disney + Premier Access. The live-action prequel has already received a fairly positive response from audiences, many of whom appreciated its punk rock and eccentric approach to the world of 101 Dalmatians. Given the rating the movie ends on, some have started to wonder if a sequel or some sort of follow-up could be in the cards. According to the director of the film, Craig Gillespie, there is certainly potential for more stories to be told, especially now that we have the chance to see “Cruella in her own right”. “I feel like we just met her,” Gillespie explained in a recent interview with Collider. “I’d love to see the full-fledged Cruella now, fully charged. She’s managed to get the support system around her and she can really grow her brand. I’d love to see where it takes her and how you could almost destroy it. – her from the inside out, if she isn’t paying attention to all that power. “ When asked if he would be willing to return to lead a Cruel Following this, Gillespie confirmed he would – albeit with a few caveats. “If it was with this gang,” Gillespie added. “It was such a joy to work with everyone, and Tony wrote it, and Disney was so supportive. They really fostered a sense of security where we could really go without the repercussions. We were all pushing everyone. time and thinking, “I don’t know if Disney is going to be okay with this,” but they would always call and everything would be fine. “ Gillespie made similar comments to ComicBook.com, revealing that he designed the film in hopes of leaving the door open for a sequel. “I was hoping to set it up. So at least we could have this conversation,” Gillespie said of a potential sequel. Cruel, set in 1970s London in the midst of the punk rock revolution, follows a young con artist named Estella (Emma Stone), a smart and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends two young thieves who appreciate her appetite for evil, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the streets of London. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion caught the attention of Baroness von Hellman, a terribly chic and terribly high fashion legend, played by two-time Oscar winner Emma Thompson (End Howards, Sense & Sensitivity). But their relationship sets in motion a series of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the rowdy, fashionable, revenge-hungry Cruella. Cruel is now playing in theaters and is currently available through Disney + Premier Access. If you haven’t yet signed up for Disney +, you can try it here. Note: If you purchase any of the awesome and independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

