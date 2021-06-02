As Anjan Srivastav turns 73, here’s a look at some memorable roles veteran actors have over the years.





Veteran Hindi cinema actor Anjan Srivastav turned 73 on Wednesday. From theater to television to movies, Srivastav has entertained audiences through various entertainment mediums over the years. Srivastaveven remained for a time vice-president of the Indian People’s Theater Association (IPTA), given his work in the theater. The actor even worked with Native American filmmaker Mira Nair in his 1988 film Salaam Bombay and the 1991 film Mississippi Masala. Let’s take a look at some of Srivastav’s notable roles in movies and TV series: Wagle ki Duniya Bringing RK Laxman’s cartoon archetype of the common man to life in this DD National television series from 1988 to 1990, Srivastav’s character Srinivas Wagle has become a household name. Wagle was a nervous salesman whose daily struggles resonated with the middle class population of the country at the time. Written and narrated by Laxman, Wagle ki Duniya also starred Bharati Achrekar as Mrs. Wagle. Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1994) Directed by Kundan Shah, this romantic comedy starred Shah Rukh Khan and Suchitra Krishnamurthy, Deepak Tijori and Naseeruddin Shah. Srivastavis seen playing the role of Shah Rukhs’ father. Nukkad Srivastava was also part of this classic DD National TV series directed by Saeed Akhtar Mirza and Kundan Shah. Written by Prabodh Joshi, the series aired from 1986 to 1988. The stories told by this show were based on the everyday problems of the working class. Sanju (2018) Featured in this film by Rajkumar Hirani which told the life story of Sanjay Dutt, Srivastav played a small but important role as a political leader. Srivastav’s character description of the role mentioned how he was known for his keen sense of poetry and fabulous oratory skills. Both (2007) Reunion with Shah Rukh in this sports drama. Srivastav was seen playing the role of Chief Hockey Officer, Mr. Tripathi. In a 2015 interview, the actor mentioned that it was Shah Rukh who suggested his name for the role. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

