Kate Middleton was not intimidated by Meghan Markle, claims Prince Harrys: report





Kate Middleton holds firm amid royal family drama according to royal expert. Middleton and her fellow royals have been drawn into tensions and drama following Prince Harry and Meghan Markles’ explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey on their reasons for stepping away from the monarchy. Part of that interview included Markle clarifying that Middleton had made him cry at the time of their marriage, despite rumors that the opposite had happened. No member of the Royal Family, including Middleton, 39 has directly addressed the claim, although Buckingham Palace has claimed that “certain memories may vary” with regard to certain claims made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. KATE MIDDLETON RECEIVES COVID VACCINE According to royal expert Camilla Tominey, Middleton “was not intimidated by the drama” surrounding his brother-in-law and his wife. In fact, Middleton is said to have acted as a conciliator between Harry and her own husband, Prince William, during the recent funeral of their grandfather, Prince Philip. “Despite Oprah Winfrey’s interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, when Kate was accused of making Meghan cry while trying on a bridesmaid dress and not supporting her, Kate has clearly outdone herself, ”Tominey wrote for Stella Magazine. KATE MIDDLETON KEEPING PROMISE TO WEAR PINK DRESS FOR YOUNG CANCER PATIENT She added: “Leaving aside any personal resentment she may still feel about Harry and Meghan’s two-hour TV broadcast, Kate has done her best to try and find her way into reconciliation between the brothers. . “ The royal rift would have been difficult for everyone, including Middleton, who reportedly shared a close friendship with Harry before he left the UK. “Few would have blamed her for giving Harry a cold shoulder, but she made it clear that the situation needed to be appeased rather than made worse,” the expert added, per Daily mail. “It was a clever move that shows the Duchess isn’t intimidated by anything that is going on.” CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP When Harry and William, 38, spoke one-on-one at the funeral, it happened shortly after Harry and Middleton spoke, leading royal biographer Christopher Wilson to tell Stella that the meeting was probably not scheduled. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER “I didn’t see it as staging. I thought it was quite spontaneous and smart to get the two brothers talking,” he said. “It was a clever move that shows the Duchess isn’t intimidated by anything that is going on.” Representatives for Middleton did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

