Arts in the City offers free events this summer | News, Sports, Jobs

For the 36th year, the Minot Region Arts Council will be offering free entertainment all summer. However, the 2021 summer programs are taking a new turn with new partners. Arts in the City-Thursdays Downtown kicks off this Thursday with a new element of weekly live artists downtown. This event continues every Thursday at 7 p.m. at the corner of Main and Central streets. The first event features Joe Davis and his friends, as well as artist Cera Pignet from the Minot Regional Arts Council and artist Hannah Auer from Creative Night Out. Activities begin at 5:30 p.m. with craft vendors, bounce houses, the launch of # ReadFor20 with Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma, food trucks and more. Joe Davis and his band take the stage at 7 p.m. Arts in the City, formerly Arts in the Parks, had already set up a regular Thursday event with live music and visual artists every Thursday in June and July. Minot Area Arts Council Executive Director Justin Anderson said the opportunity to collaborate with Creative Night Out, The Putt District and the Minot Downtown Business and Professional Association has broadened the council’s offerings. “Arts in the City – Thursdays Downtown is the perfect example of what can happen when organizations work together rather than compete.” Anderson said. “It’s a fusion of incredible things that have been happening around Minot for quite some time, and the collaboration between these groups and the artists they are able to bring together quite simply connects.” said Josh Wolsky, interim director of the Downtown Business & Professional Association. “Downtown has always been a bustling area of ​​Minot, but when Creative Night Out started offering arts activities on the first Thursday of each month during the summer, it became evident that the arts could help add to this. dynamism. “ said Wendy Kimble, one of the founders of Creative Night Out. Kimble added that once the Putt District started offering family-friendly events in 2019, downtown became an even more fun place on Thursdays. “We wanted to offer more incentives for people to come downtown and stay downtown,” said Eric Thoemke, one of the owners of The Putt District. Anderson invites the community to also join the Minot Area Arts Council every Sunday through August 1 at Oak Park for Arts in the City-Sundays in the Park. As in the past, live concerts will take place at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. every Sunday except July 4th. The first concert at Oak Park will take place next Sunday, with Myles Barcomb at 4 p.m. His group, the Sweet Dreams, will join him. to 19h. The star artist that day will be Roxi Mathis. For a full list of concerts, follow the Minot Area Council of the Arts on Facebook or Instagram, visit minotarts.org or call 852-2787 The latest news today and more in your inbox







