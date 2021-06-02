Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke Respond to Mischa Barton’s ‘Puzzled’ Claims on ‘The OC’ – NBC New York

Former stars of “The OC” Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke weigh on Mischa bartonrecent claims about her experiences while working on the hit series.

While appearing as guests on the ““All emblematic” podcast (which was teased in their own “Welcome to the OC, Bitches!” podcast episode), the actresses opened up to welcoming Danny Pellegrino on their reactions once they learned Barton’s story recent interview with E! New.

“You know, Melinda and I were talking immediately after [the interview] came out, “recalls Bilson, who played Summer on the show.” And we were like, ‘Wait, what?’ ”

Clarke who played Julie on the teen drama explained that while she can’t talk about anyone’s experience other than her own, she can understand Barton’s point of view.

“Someone who’s 16, 17, 18, that many hours of work, of pressure, at best at such a young age, you’re exhausted,” she said. “And at worst it’s overwhelming and chaotic so it breaks my heart a bit.”

The OC: where are they now?

“We knew there was a lot of pressure on her, but if it was really such a bad experience, it’s not fair for a youngster,” Clarke continued. “But, some of the comments were very, uh, confusing to me, so I don’t know what the truth is about that. I know, yeah, that was a huge pressure on her. And on everyone.”

The “puzzled” comments Clarke alluded to in reference to Barton’s recent interview, in which she opened up about her three-season experience on the popular series.

“It’s a little complicated,” Barton reminded E! News when it came to her decision to leave “The OC” “It started quite early because it had a lot to do with adding Rachel at the last minute as, after the first season, a series regular and the Paid evening and sorted by everyone general intimidation from some of the men on set, that kind of feeling was really s —–. “

However, during their podcast episode, Bilson describes Barton’s claim that she was added to the cast at the last minute as “completely bogus.”

“It’s disinformation,” Bilson challenged. “Where is she going with that and what is she trying to say? I would really like to talk to her and find out what her experience has been from her point of view, because I saw it a little differently. . ”

When it came to filming her last episode in 2006, Barton also hinted that while there were mixed emotions, she thought it was the right thing to finally walk away due to the presumed environment on the set.

“I was really sad to go because it was like my family,” Barton told E! New. “But, there had also been things that weren’t that cool and I would be lying if I said I wasn’t at all relieved that I was going to get out of this situation. For some reason, years later. , some people, when they see me on the show, they’re so excited to see me and they only remember the good times. So that’s kind of a mixture of how we all feel about it. was young, but I was excited to try and do new things too, and I didn’t know if I could continue to deal with the stress of this environment I was put in. ”

When it comes to singling out those “certain people” Barton refers to, neither Bilson nor Clarke seem to have any clue who they are.

“I mean, I’m really pretty confused by most,” Bilson said of Barton’s comments. “And I don’t know who she is referring to because I personally haven’t witnessed any of this.”

Clarke then added, “It’s hard for me to speculate because I love to talk about the truth. But, we can only imagine it was pretty, like I said, overwhelming and how to navigate those waters. At this age. “

Although the two stars said they had not personally witnessed Barton’s experience, they did extend an open invitation to their former co-star to join them on their podcast to give it a full perspective.

Barton has not publicly commented on Bilson and Clarke’s response.