Actors Equity Executive Director Mary McColl announces her departure – Deadline

Mary McColl, the current executive director of the Actors’ Equity Association, has announced that she will not be looking for a new contract when her current contract expires in January 2022.

McColl made the announcement to union staff and leaders today.

“When I took on this position in 2011, I was the first woman to be hired as the union’s executive director,” McColl said in a statement. “My hope is that Equity casts a wide net for its next executive director so that historically marginalized members are reflected in staff leadership.

“While the research is ongoing, there is still a lot of work to be done,” she continued. “The staff and I are committed to working during the reopening to ensure that members return to a workplace where they not only feel safe, but where the culture begins to change so that everyone feels at home. its place. “

In announcing the departure, Equity credited McColl with helping modernize union operations and leading the union “to engage more directly with the labor movement by overseeing the receipt of a direct charter from the AFL -CIO and implementing changes to the union constitution that created the very first national convention.

McColl, Equity said, “stabilized the union’s finances after years of deficits by modernizing their corporate systems and working with union leaders on a successful referendum to change the union’s dues structure.” Moreover, he said, she “stabilized and expanded Equity’s EDI initiatives, hiring dedicated staff and creating training for all staff, as well as overseeing the soon-to-be implemented training for members. She also created new tools for members to report harassment, bullying and discrimination.

As chief negotiator, McColl led negotiations that resulted in what Equity called “historic gains” for members. “She led the show’s development negotiations with the Broadway League which, following a 33-day strike, led to profit sharing for members who create new commercial works. She negotiated all of the union’s major national contracts, ”Equity said.

Under his leadership, a record number of Equity members were working before the pandemic, earning a record $ 424 million. The work weeks of managers have also increased steadily, according to Equity.

McColl will continue to serve as Executive Director until the end of her contract in January 2022.

In addition to her Equity role, McColl served as 3rd Vice President of Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS, as well as a member of the Board of Directors of The Actors Fund and the Tony Awards Board of Directors. She is Vice-Chair of the Board of Directors of the Department of Professional Employees, AFL-CIO.

“Mary is not only an extremely tenacious and strategic contract negotiator. She is also deeply committed to the principle that theater professionals are both artists and workers, and deserve the dignity and protections of employment as compensation for our work. said Actors’ Equity President Kate Shindle. “Over the past year, Mary has literally worked around the clock on our extremely difficult efforts to keep actors and managers safe during the pandemic, and that work has continued as we now reopen the industry more. widely. On a personal note, I deeply appreciate that Mary rose through the professional ranks, in a company that is not always kind to women, to become one of her main voices. Equity is grateful for her years of work and may well seek out her unique skills for future endeavors. “

“Mary is a fierce and talented negotiator and has been a strong advocate for stage managers around the world,” said Ira Mont, 3rd Vice President and Chair of the Production Contracts Committee. “It has been my distinct privilege and I have truly enjoyed working with Mary McColl as Executive Director over the past decade. The improvements and advancements she has overseen for individual members and the union institutionally will continue to benefit current and future members for years to come.

In accordance with union regulations, the National Equity Board will establish a search committee to find a replacement executive director.