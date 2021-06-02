Sydney’s iconic Hollywood hotel sold for almost $ 10 million





A central Sydney pub owned by a pioneering Hollywood publican has been sold under a multi-million dollar deal to a private investment firm. Key points: Iconic Sydney pub was owned for 42 years by Australian Hollywood star Doris Goddard

Iconic Sydney pub was owned for 42 years by Australian Hollywood star Doris Goddard The venue captured the interest of 212 parties during the sales process

The venue captured the interest of 212 parties during the sales process Buyers say they have no redevelopment plans and will keep the commercial ad It is understood that the Hollywood Hotel, owned by former Tinseltown star Doris Goddard for 42 years before her death in 2019, will continue to occupy its corner position in downtown Surry Hills. There had been concerns about the redevelopment of the iconic place. The ABC understands that the Petersen Group bought the iconic pub for more than $ 9 million, but they declined to comment on the sale. The Hollywood is the only functionalist-style pub from the interwar years that has not been renovated since it was built in 1942, according to the NSW State Heritage inventory. Goddard bought the pub in 1978 for $ 178,000 and used his circulation as a former stage and film star to put the “Hollywood” in his name. She starred in Wee Geordie and The Iron Petticoat alongside stars Bob Hope and Katharine Hepburn, as well as 1970s Australian classic Tim, based on Colleen McCullough’s novel of the same name. The former actress, artist and cabaret singer often rocked pub patrons with live songs or poetry performances. When the lockout laws were introduced the last decade, she campaigned fiercely against them and became one of the faces of the movement. She died at the age of 89. The three-story hotel was one of a handful of pubs it owned, including the Marlborough Hotel in Newtown and the West End Hotel in Balmain. Administrator Stephen Goddard led the ad’s sale in a process that drew 212 inquiries. “It is a great pleasure to know that the successful party will keep the doors open in a way that is consistent with how Sydney has nurtured a relationship with this wonderful hotel,” said Mr Goddard. Among the interested parties was a more recent Australian Hollywood star, Russell Crowe, according to the ABC. The company handling the sale said there had been significant interest from hoteliers, restaurateurs and some notable professionals in the entertainment industry. “The significant Los Angeles interest was a hallmark of this sales process,” said Andrew Jolliffe, Managing Director of HTL Group. The hotel is known to attract film talent, according to its NSW Heritage List. The Hollywood Hotel “has historical significance reflecting the ancient character of this area as an important enclave for businesses related to the film industry.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos