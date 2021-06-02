Actor Mohit Malhotra on his special connection to home help: “My mother in confinement”

Actor Mohit Malhotra, pictured with his domestic helper, Bharti.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown that followed have been an emotionally and physically demanding time for people around the world. The ramifications of the pandemic were manifold, with the virus not only killing people, but also wiping out businesses and livelihoods. While some of us are privileged to stay with our families, these times can be extremely difficult for those who are far from loved ones. In such situations, it is the people around you – from friends to co-workers – who make up for the absence of your loved ones. That’s what TV actor Mohit Malhotra touched on in a recent The humans of Bombay Publish.

In a note shared on the Instagram page, the Naagin 5 The actor explained the adorable bond he shares with his housekeeper, Bharti. Recognizing her immense contribution to her well-being during the lockdown, Mr Malhotra described her as the older sister he never had.

In the message, Mr Malhotra reportedly said: “For 12 years I have lived alone in Mumbai. With my busy work schedule and nighttime shoots, managing everything on my own was a challenge; my whole schedule was turned upside down until Bharti, my housekeeper, started working for me. Since 2013, it has literally invaded my kitchen and my home! She would call my mother and ask her for my favorite dishes … She learned to use Google to prepare new recipes. His Thai curry is to die for!

He explained that she even kept an eye on the type of food he ate. In just a few months, she has become like family. Every time I felt weak she did wonders Rajma chawal. And when I got home late and ordered junk food, she found the dishes intact in my fridge and acted like Bhaiya, aap bahut unhealthy kha rahe ho ‘ (Brother, you eat a lot of unhealthy food). After a while she became my mother’s jasoos (spy) if I wasn’t eating properly or was stressed out, she would call my mom …

Over time, Bharti quickly became like an actor’s sister – and he even funded her son’s education. She was like the older sister I never had. I’m even close to his son, Rohitonce, he told me he wanted to study and get a master’s degree. I was aware of Bharti’s financial situation, so I paid for his studies. He’s like my nephew, ”Mr. Malhotra said.

The actor also explained how Bharti, like several other domestic workers, lost her source of income due to the lockdown. When the lockdown came in 2020, I was stuck in Delhi. Since Bharti was only working for me, I knew she was unemployed. So I continued to send him his salary. And every other day, she texted me to inform me about my health and that of mom; we both looked out for each other. 3 months later, the day I returned to Mumbai, Bharti was already there! she had kept ghar ka kana (home cooking) ready

Speaking of how she is like family to him, the actor added, and over the past 6-7 months, Bharti ka promotion ho gaya hai (Bharti has been promoted)! From my sister she has now become my mother. The other day I was telling her I was going to start calling her my mum confined and she burst out laughing. Honestly, if there’s one thing I’ve learned over the past year, it’s that sometimes it’s just good to have family around.

The heartwarming post received a positive response from social media users. One user commented, Wow … Just wow … We need more humans like him on this earth … And also like Bharti Didi … Who worked so hard and sincerely

Another comment read, Now that’s a great story. Ahhhh that’s adorable! What a beautiful soul, wrote one follower.

Summarizing the post, one user said: Lockdown has taught us more than we could ever imagine, we have found unconditional love and care! We realize that we are in the same boat and that together we will win.

