From Anil Kapoor to Hrithik Roshan: five Bollywood stars who age like wine





Indians are very much obsessed with the lifestyle of Bollywood celebrities which includes the pomp, glamor, exposure and fame they enjoy in their life. In addition to leading a luxurious lifestyle, several Bollywood stars sacrifice their eating habits and adopt regular physical exercises to stay fit and young. International Business Times, India edition brings you the list of five Bollywood celebrities who age like wine. Anil Kapoor (left), Hrithik Roshan (right)Youtube Anil kapoor In a career spanning more than four decades, Anil Kapoor has never aged much. He still looks the same he was in his 40s, and the 64-year-old star is challenging young stars in the industry with his charismatic look and booty. Anil Kapoor is currently awaiting the release of his new movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo which is directed by Raj Mehta. This romantic drama also stars Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Manish Paul in the lead roles. Rekha When it comes to aging in reverse, no one has done it like Rekha. The lovely star has aged in the most beautiful way, and she is still considered an everlasting beauty by her fans. Even at the age of 66, the starlet continues to mesmerize everyone with her divine beauty and looks. Akshay Kumar Kids of the 90s will never forget this vibrant young Akshay Kumar who appeared in the Ruf and Tuf jeans commercial. The interesting factor is that Akshay has never aged much since then, and he used to perform all the stunts without using fools. Akshay Kumar’s next release is Sooryavanshi directed by Rohit Shetty. The film is set to be a high-tension action thriller, and it also stars Ajay Devgan, Ranveer Singh, and Katrina Kaif in other crucial roles. Madhuri Dixit Madhuri Dixit can bring down anyone for her with that dazzling smile, and she’s another Bollywood celebrity aging like wine. The quintessential Indian beauty par excellence, Madhuri Dixit can lead many young actresses to rethink their appearance and style. Hrithik Roshan This list will be incomplete without Hrithik Roshan, the Greek god of Bollywood. Even though he’s 47, the actor still looks like a young man in his twenties; all credit goes to her impeccable physique and dashing sense of costume.

