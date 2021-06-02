Amazon Prime Day scheduled for June 21 and 22; Tech giant turns to actor Kristen Bell to help counter criticism





Amazon confirmed on Tuesday night that it would hold its annual Prime Day sales event on Monday June 21 and Tuesday June 22. The company will use the event this year not only to boost sales, but also to provide a promotional backlash. With its programs for third-party sellers under an antitrust microscope, the company is calling on actors and television personalities Kristen Bell, Karomo Brown and Mindy Kaling to promote its economic impact on small businesses nationwide. At the heart of the creation of Prime Day is our amazing community of sellers, small and medium-sized businesses that enable Amazon to deliver a great customer experience on Prime Day and throughout the year, said Dave Clark, CEO of Amazon Worldwide Consumer, in a video released. during an Amazon virtual press briefing. Clark added that COVID-19 has created many challenges for these companies, and they have shown incredible resilience and creativity. I was inspired to see the many brick-and-mortar businesses adapt by being the hub of online selling with us, helping their employees keep working through the pandemic. The Amazons are focusing on small businesses during the event, which is nothing new. However, this year’s announcement comes in the middle of a new trialWashington, DC Attorney General alleges that Amazon is illegally manipulating the e-commerce market to its advantage by penalizing third-party sellers who offer lower-priced products on other platforms. Amazon has used its dominance in the online retail market to win at all costs. It maximizes its profits at the expense of third-party sellers and consumers, while harming competition, stifling innovation and illegally tilting the playing field in its favor, Attorney General Karl A said in Washington, DC. Racine by announcing the pursuit. Bell, known for his roles in Véronique Mars, The right place and Frozen, offered a very different perspective during Amazon’s virtual press briefing. I just want to thank and recognize Amazon for their long-term commitment to working with hundreds of thousands of small businesses throughout the year, but most importantly for Prime Day, Bell said. She is an entrepreneur herself, with a range of plant-based childcare productscalled Hello Bello. (Yes, he has an Amazon store.) In a recorded video released during the briefing, Bell interviewed two third-party salespeople, Kyle Goguen of Paws and Kennedy Lowery from Live being, who spoke about the benefits of Amazon’s online reach and distribution capabilities. The interview did not address Amazon’s pricing policies for third-party sellers. Third-party sellers generated more than $ 3.5 billion in sales over the past year on Prime Day, the two biggest days ever for sellers, said Keri Cusick, head of small business empowerment. companies at Amazon, in the video of the press briefing. This grew 60% year over year, surpassing Amazon’s retail sales growth rate, she said. Over 2 million deals will be available globally, Amazon Prime vice president Jamil Ghani said in the video. Prime Day creates a peak second season for Amazon processors. Amazon internal figures in a report last year by Reveal, a publication from the Center for Investigative Reporting, disputes claims by Amazon executives that injury rates do not increase during peak hours. Strategic organization center, a coalition of unions, published a study on Tuesday he said showed the Amazon fulfillment centers had 5.9 serious injuries per 100 employees, a rate almost 80% higher than in non-Amazon warehouses. Prime Day began in 2015. This year’s event comes amid a changing of the guard at Amazon. Founder Jeff Bezos will officially step down as CEO on June 5, remaining executive chairman. He will be replaced as CEO by Amazon Web Services leader Andy Jassy. This is the first Prime Day for Clark in his current role. He previously led Amazon’s logistics and fulfillment operations. PREVIOUSLY: Amazon backs legal pot, softens testing and employee tracking Note: Prime Day 2021 dates have been corrected since publication.







