Human bones found far from Harry and Meghan’s 11,000,000 mansion in Los Angeles





The remains are very old and appear to belong to a young adult (Photo: Backgrid) Human remains were discovered on a road next to Prince Harry and Meghan Markles at their home in California. The bones were unearthed on May 24 in a Montecito, LA road during landscaping work, a spokesperson for the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office said. They added that the remains were very old and appeared to belong to a young adult. It is believed to be the body of a Native American, as the Chumash people have had deep roots in the region for almost 11,000 years. The bones were found about three feet deep during construction. Work has been halted as a forensic anthropologist investigates and the local Native American Commission helps decide next steps. Authorities could not confirm whether the bones are of Chumash origin, but the spokesperson said it was likely as we live in this area. They added: Until we got an official opinion from the forensic anthropologist, we weren’t going to say it one way or the other. Work has been halted while a forensic anthropologist investigates (Photo: Getty Images) The couple bought the mansion for $ 11 million from Russian businessman Sergey Grishin in June 2020. The Russian bought it for around $ 18million in 2009, and tried to sell the house for years for $ 24million before eventually suffering a loss on the property. There has been speculation about the cost of maintenance, with estimates it could reach $ 3 million per year through mortgage payments, property taxes, personnel, utilities and security. The upscale Santa Barbara neighborhood is also home to several celebrities, including Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres. More: Prince Harry

But the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's move to the region has apparently not been straightforward after an intruder was apparently captured twice on the couple's property over Christmas. Nickolas Brooks, 37, entered the multi-million-person mansion where the royals live with their one-year-old son Archie, according to police sources cited byTMZ. After the first intrusion, on Christmas Eve, he apparently received a warning. But he returned on Boxing Day and was arrested, then charged with one count of trespassing. Other sources told the tabloid that Brooks traveled 2,400 miles from Ohio to get to the Sussex house. Police were also called to the couple's home nine times in as many months, it was recently revealed.







