The actor in me was often annoyed by the author: Who wrote this story?

Recording the audio version of my book, In Sight of Yellow Mountain, almost four years after its publication, has been a strange experience. Circumstances have changed and so have I.

The year I wrote at the time was a rich one. He was marked by a rewarding professional immersion in the plays of Brian Friel and happily absorbed in the drama and comedy of family life. I had watched with contentment the seasons turn with reassuring inevitability around our abundant acre deep in Wicklow.

But this past year has been dark. Closed theaters meant thwarted prospects and enforced idleness. Then, physical illness and the build-up of unrecognized stress led to a tense and often joyless existence for much of those mundane Covid months.

During a week of seclusion in a silent sound studio in a deserted Dublin, I tried to reconnect with the good thoughts and happy hours written in another life by the gregarious and essentially contented man I had lost from. seen from.

And the actor in me was often annoyed by the author. Who wrote this stuff? I sometimes wondered when I was grappling with a curvy phrase that had once seemed elegant to write but now proved difficult to pronounce.

Apart from these major and minor personal annoyances, there were other ironic reversals. The book celebrates the escape to the countryside as an emotionally nourishing respite from the urban clamor, but over the course of a long lockdown it has become harder to savor the rural isolation is less restorative when applied and a choice. loses its charm when it becomes a necessity. My shelter had started to look more like a hamster wheel.

Any initial idea of ​​a trip to town as a source of diversion or relief was short-lived. It was late March. Baggott Street has been subdued and depopulated. My walk along the canal from the tram stop was uneventful, other than being sporadically overtaken by the odd cocoon of habit jogger and headphones.

Plus, to be honest, I was exhausted and depressed and didn’t have the energy, let alone the outlet, to express myself. Anxiety erupted as I contemplated spending long monastic days in a soundproof cell, reciting into an impassive microphone and fearing that my voice would sound yellowish, less than faithful.

Fortunately, years of developing my skills as an actor have made me stronger. In rehearsal, we take our time exploring a part, probing gradually until we find a way to simulate it until you do, you might say. In this case, the process was sped up by a unique familiarity with the material, and my long-standing ability to identify with the character has helped me re-engage with the text and cheer me up by osmosis. I was also fascinated to discover pleasant parallels between the writing process and the recording process.

I suspect that many writers spend most of their time writing not writing at all but looking silently on paper or a laptop, sharpening pencils, refreshing screens, and thinking about re-gluing them. bathroom tiles. But when they finally get down to it, words can come afloat like an unregulated flood from a burst dam.

A good friend, who also happens to be a distinguished novelist and playwright, suggested this approach to me when I told him years ago that I was jotting down something. He flattered me by taking me seriously but was almost offended when I questioned his advice to write freely until something decent emerged. The reason I objected is that I can’t type that fast.

When I wrote the book, it was bound to be slow, thoughtful work typing word for word, tweaking, and editing sentence by sentence. The recording reflected that. The term is punch and roll. You perfect a passage, correct reading errors, correct mistakes or noisy breathing, pick up poorly pronounced sentences and drop them. When the engineer at his mixer on the other side of the glass is happy, you move on.

The alternate technique is down and repeat as you sit at the microphone and recite over long periods of time. When you make a mistake, you stop and reread from where you went wrong. Everything is recorded and the engineer reviews it all later, editing, cutting and splicing as needed. It’s no different from writing in long, uncensored staves and then clarifying then scattering and reassembling rather than pausing and polishing.

Saving the book in the way we chose gave me the opportunity to regularly meditate on the moments of genuine happiness that I spoke of and revisiting them had a therapeutic effect. It was also reminiscent of the early days of lockdown around this time last year, when our lifestyle change, retreat to an intimate space of home, family and self-reliance became national policy. But it seems that after all, you can have too much of the good stuff. The simple life on our fertile field, the antidote to the often overwhelming conflicts of modern society, has become the new way of being. Refuge became essential.

We all need a return to the hustle and bustle and commerce of the world, if only to contrast with an easy, small-scale, low-speed life: to be content with life here and now. That’s pretty much what I’m arguing for in the book. The struggle is to go back for real, to practice what I once preached. I’m getting there but maybe it’s because the weather is definitely improving.

Philip Judge is an actor. His book In Sight of Yellow Mountain, published by Gill, is now available in audio version on Bolinda.com