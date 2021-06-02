Malala unveiled as new Vogue cover star: “I know the power a young girl carries in her heart”:





Written by Megan C. Hills, CNN Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai who was gunned down by the Taliban after campaigning for girls’ education, has been exposed as the latest British Vogue star. In one support profile , the recent Oxford University graduate and aspiring TV producer, now 23, spoke about her faith, activism on Twitter and her new partnership with AppleTV +. Yousafzai, who at 17 became the youngest of all time Nobel Peace Prize Laureate , also spoke of her friendships with other young activists, such as Greta Thunberg and gun control activist Emma Gonzalez. “I know the power that a young girl carries in her heart,” she reportedly said. The profile, which will appear in the July issue of Vogue, includes tributes from some of Yousafzai’s leading admirers, including former First Lady Michelle Obama, who called her “truly extraordinary,” and CEO of Yousafzai. Apple Tim Cook, who told Vogue: “I don’t I don’t think there is anyone like her.” An image from an interview that appears in the July issue of British Vogue, which is available for digital download and on newsstands from June 4. Credit: Courtesy of Nick Knight / Vogue Photographed by photographer Nick Knight, the cover shows the activist wearing a bright red outfit and scarf Stella McCartney. In the magazine, she is pictured in another red shirt dress and linen pants, by Uruguayan designer Gabriela Hearst, paired with a contrasting blue scarf. In the interview, Yousafzai described her headscarf as a “cultural symbol for us Pashtuns”, in reference to the predominantly Muslim Sunni ethnic group from which she is from. “Muslim girls or Pashtun girls or Pakistani girls, when we follow our traditional dress, we are seen as oppressed, or speechless, or living under patriarchy,” she said. “I want to tell everyone that you can have your own voice within your culture and you can have equality in your culture.” On Instagram, Yousafzai said she was “thrilled and humiliated” to be the magazine’s new star, adding, “I hope every girl who sees this cover will know that she can change the world. His life now After a long advocacy for human rights and girls’ right to education, the Pakistani activist became the object of global attention when, at age 15, she was shot in the head by the Taliban. She survived after being airlifted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, UK, and went on to set up her own nonprofit, the Malala Fund. Last year Yousafzai graduated in Politics, Philosophy and Economics from the University of Oxford, and she recently launched her own production house, Extracurricular. A multi-year contract along with AppleTV + will see the company release documentaries on girls’ education and women’s rights, as well as comedies, animation and series for children. British Vogue’s July 2021 cover. Credit: Courtesy of Nick Knight / Vogue Elsewhere in the Vogue interview, Yousafzai gave his take on the state of activism and politics today. “For now, we have associated activism with tweets,” she reportedly said. “That has to change, because Twitter is a whole different world.” She also shared details about her studies in the UK, saying she “finally has time for me”. The activist added that she was “literally excited about everything” from eating at McDonald’s to playing poker with friends, although Vogue also described her as “the queen of the crisis. essays, “remembering leaving essays until the day before their due date. “I was enjoying every moment because I hadn’t seen so many before,” said Yousafzai. “I had never really been in the company of people my age because I was recovering from the incident (the attack on his life by the Taliban) and traveling the world, publishing a book and making a documentary , and so much was going on. “

