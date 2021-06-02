The Covid-19 takes the life of a legendary actor

Johannesburg – The theater and entertainment industry mourns the death of movie giant MacDonald Ndodana Mathunjwa, best known for his roles in the soap opera Generations and Home Affairs.

One of the daughters of television and film icon Zanoxolo Mathunjwa announced her father’s death on social media on Tuesday.

RIP dad, #Hearbroken MacDonald Ndodana Mathunjwa passed away today, Zanoxolo posted on Twitter.

Her other daughter Makwande Mathunjwa confirmed to TshisaLIVE that her father died of complications from Covid-19 on Tuesday.

Bra Mac, as he was affectionately known, had a decades-long career in the South African film and television industry. However, the talented actor, producer and director was best known for his role as Upa in the television comedy Khuleka.

South Africans are also familiar with his roles as father of Mawandes in Generations and Tshibaphi in Intsika.

Bra Mac will also be remembered for his roles in Gugu and Andile, Ithemba, Ubambo Lwami, Bone of my Bones and Soul City.

Gauteng MEC for Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation Mbali Hlophe sent condolences to the Mathunjwas family and said she was shocked and sad to learn of his passing.

Hlophe said: uBab Mathunjwa was the epitome of acting excellence and was very authentic in the roles he played, whether on television or in the theater. The department, through the Gauteng Film Commission, was honored to have worked with him on the production of a South African short film Uzozwa Ngami.

MEC also offered its sincere condolences to family and friends on behalf of the people of Gauteng.

Messages of condolences and wishes to the family were posted on social media platforms.

I just saw that one of my favorite veteran actors uTatMacDonald Mathunjwa has passed away. I enjoyed watching this man on TV. From uGugu no Andile to Khululeka … I am looking at this photo and I can literally hear his voice. Rest in peace Bra Mac, Yolanda Alkebulan Njadu wrote on Facebook. Twitter user @DjShoesmusic wrote: This caption was nice and funny, you can tell he has a good heart. Babu Mathunjwa remains in power. You have kept us entertained for all these years.

Musah Sbiya on Facebook called Mathunjwa one of the talented actors South Africa has had over the years.

Sorry for your loss Noxy, whenever your dad played a role he played the father figure and didn’t look or sound like he was acting. Very genuine person across the screen, let his soul RIP, wrote Twitter user @Ncumi_Gouwe.

