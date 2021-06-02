Splendor in the Grass Announces Online Festival in July | Busselton-Dunsborough Courier





Splendor in the grass announced XR Splendor, a virtual edition of the annual festival on July 24-25. Ticket holders will be able to build themselves virtually and move around in an "imaginatively beautified but faithful recreation of the Yelgun place of Splendor." "And just like Splendor IRL (in real life), you'll create your own schedule, travel from stage to stage to watch your favorite artists and all while meeting virtually and partying with your friends by course, "said the organizers. More than 50 artists will perform on the stages of Splendor XR, including Khalid, Tash Sultana, The Killers, Vance Joy and Ocean Alley. Splendor XR was created in collaboration with platform developers San Francisco Sansar, the global market leaders in social virtual reality. "In working with Splendor we have been challenged to go above and beyond anything we have done before. It will be the most impressive live virtual event the consumer market has ever seen, and we can say with absolute confidence, "said Pouyan Afkary from Sansar. Along with music, art and festivals, XR will also be looking at more serious topics, such as fundraising for workers in the live music industry, mental health and wellness. , and durability. Splendor XR will include an online medical center to help all clients struggling with their mental health in this world of Covid. "Splendor has always offered Patrons an in-depth programming experience with The Forum, Global Village, Little Splendor and more alongside our favorite artists. We couldn't be more excited about Splendor XR and the opportunity to spread the Splendor goodness. online to our existing community, and also to new audiences around the world. " said Splendor in the Grass co-producers Jessica Ducrou and Paul Piticco. Tickets are available from $ 19.99 per day and existing Splendor in the Grass IRL ticket holders receive $ 2.50 off the early purchase. The IRL version of Splendor is scheduled for November 19-21.

first appeared on Northern Rivers Review.







