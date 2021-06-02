6 incredible Bollywood movies based on the family trope found





When we talk about the tropes of Bollywood, we think of the typical tropes of boys and girls. However, some films in Bollywood are based on the Found Family trope. A found family trope is when a character forms a close family bond with people they are not related by blood. These characters are not close to their own families or have strained relationships with them. Take a look at some movies that deal with the Found Family trope. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is a popular film about a group of friends going on a great journey and forming an eternal bond. However, the film is also based on the found family trope. Deepika Padukone’s character Naina’s family are bossy and strict, so meeting others gives her a sense of independence and ultimately family. The same thing happens with Bunny who has a strained relationship with her father and stepmother. Swades NASA scientist Mohan Bhargav (Shah Rukh Khan) comes to India to find his beloved nanny. In the process, he finds a family among the villagers and a sense of purpose. Her bond with Kaveri Amma, a mother figure, also solidifies. Swades is a heartwarming movie, and while subtle, the family trope found is apparent in the movie. Wake up Sid Ayan Mukerji’s Wake Up Sid tells the story of a wild child who grows up and finds his own place. The first image you associate with the film is how Sid (Ranbir Kapoor) is the only one in a T-shirt in an elevator full of men in suits. However, the film is also based on the found family trope. After falling out with this strict father, he starts a family with Aisha (Konkona Sen Sharma) and her friends. English French Sashi (Sridevi) is not respected by her teenage daughter and her husband because she cannot speak or read in English. But when she leaves for America, she starts taking English lessons. The other students in the class don’t just relate to her, they actually understand her. She ends up finding a family in them. Queen In Queen, Rani (Kangana Ranaut) finds a best friend and sister in Rajlakshmi (Lisa Haydon). She also finds a family with her roommates in Paris. They are all misfit like her, but they sincerely love and support her. Queen might be a movie about a woman’s resilience, but it’s also about the importance of having good friends. Dear Zindagi Dear Zindagi by Gauri Shinde brings the very important topic of mental health to the general public. Before the film, we rarely had the opportunity to see a main character in a film undergo therapy on a regular basis. Kaira (Alia Bhatt) overcame her abandonment issues with Dr Jahangir (Shah Rukh Khan) and eventually formed a very strong bond with him. Thanks to her therapy, she became closer to her friends and her little brother, making them her new family. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

