



Robert hogan, the television actor who appeared on more than 100 prime-time shows, has died. He was 87 years old. According to his family’s announcement in the New York Times, Hogan died of complications from pneumonia at his home in Maine on May 27. He had been living with vascular Alzheimer’s disease since 2013. Born in Jamaica, Queens, Hogan served as a member of the United States Army in Korea and pursued engineering studies at New York University after an honorable release. As a student, a professor noticed Hogan and suggested he take an aptitude test to help him decide if engineering was really the right career path for him. The results of his tests suggested Hogan go into the arts, which sent him on a six-decade path in the film and television industry. The New Yorker’s first move was to hone his acting skills at the prestigious American Academy of Dramatic Arts in Manhattan. Between his work in California and New York, Hogan landed in dozens of popular shows. Her television resume, which dates back to the 1960s, includes Hogans Heroes, The Donna Reed Show, The Twilight Zone, I Dream of Jeannie, Laverne & Shirley, One Day at a Time, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Wire, General Hospital and a number of Law & Order programs around the country. Outside of television, Hogan has devoted much of his career to the theater. He won the Outer Critics Circle Award in 1998 for his portrayal of attorney Clarence Darrow in Never the Sinner. A year later, he was in Aaron Sorkins’ original A Few Good Men series on Broadway. Most recently Leonardo DiCaprios Rick Dalton in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood yelled at Hogan and praised his work while watching an FBI episode Hogan is survived by novelist Mary Hogan, his wife of 38 years; his children Chris, Stephen and Jud, whose mother is his first wife, fine artist Shannon Hogan; and grandchildren Susanna and Liam. Instead of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to DOROT in New York or to the Alzheimer’s Association.

