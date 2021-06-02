When Bollywood Celebrities Made Weird Statements

Bollywood celebrities stay in the news most of the time for different reasons. Sometimes it’s for the wrong reasons. There have been several occasions when some of the celebrity’s statements got them into trouble or faced a massive uproar.

Mahesh Bhatt – In the pre-internet and social media days, Mahesh Bhatt had a glamorous photoshoot with his daughter, Pooja Bhatt, where the two kissed. After that, he held a press conference where he said that “If Pooja had not been my daughter, I would have married her”. It had created a huge uproar.

Salman Khan – While promoting his movie “Sultan” in 2016, Salman spoke about preparing for the role of a wrestler in the film. He said he felt like a “raped woman” because he was so tired and exhausted. It didn’t go well with most calling him sexist and unpleasant and people asking for an apology. However, Salman did not apologize.

Shahid Kapoor – Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor broke their long relationship which was much talked about when “Jab We Met” was released. At that point, Shahid was asked if he would ever work with Kareena again. He said: “I would love to work with her again. I think as an actor, if my producer wants me to meet a cow or a buffalo too, I will because it’s my job.”

I wonder what were they thinking when they said all this?