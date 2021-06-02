Entertainment
Morgan Freeman fans celebrate iconic actor on 84th birthday
Living legend Morgan freeman just turned 84 as fans around the world celebrate the occasion on social media. With a career spanning decades with dozens of acclaimed acting roles, Freeman is widely regarded as one of Hollywood’s most talented performers. The Oscar, Golden Globe and SAG Award winner is also just as well known for his unique voice as perhaps the most recognizable narrator of our time.
With such an impressive career that has garnered Freeman many accolades, it’s no surprise that he has fans across the globe. With the actor turning 84, fans unite to send him their best wishes on his special day. Including its iconic Shawshank Redemption work of art, legendary poster artist Drew Struzan posted: “Happy Birthday to movie legend Morgan Freeman!”
Tweets another Morgan fan from India: “Dear Sir, I wish you another year of success and glory, and all because of your sincere efforts and commitments behind your accomplishments in your life. I wish you a happy birthday very sensational sir. Love from India! “
Another tweet read: “We all know that Oscar-winning birthday boy Morgan Freeman is an extraordinary talent. But nothing, and I’m saying nothing, will erase my favorite roles from his – ‘Easy Reader’ and ‘Dracula’ on ’70s hit children’s show The electric company. “
Add another fan: “Happy birthday to one of my 3 FAVORITE best actors of all time. What you did on The electric company for me, my friends and my family will ALWAYS be the fulfillment of a lifetime. You are a true icon not only in acting, but in life, sir. GREET!”
“He is the God,” said another fan, referring to Almighty bruce. “He’s the boss and you know he’s the man … Dance to honor #MorganFreeman on his 84th birthday … I wish you more than happiness. I wish you a happy, peaceful , filled with love, extraordinarily, amazing, birthday just as perfect as you are. “
As it turns out, Freeman’s 84th birthday precisely follows Hollywood legend Clint Eastwood’s 91st birthday. Posting a picture of the two actors together, an Eastwood fan account tweeted: “Happy 84th Birthday to Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman #BOTD 1937. Morgan collaborated with Clint Eastwood on unforgiven (1992), Million dollar baby (2004) and Invictus(2009). “
He’s around 80, but Freeman hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down in his acting career. After appearing in this year’s comedy sequel Coming 2 America, Freeman also appeared in a lead role in George Gallo’s action thriller. Defeat with Ruby Rose. He will then be seen in the upcoming sequel, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard alongside Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Salma Hayek, Frank Grillo, Antonio Banderas and Richard E. Grant. This film will be released on June 16, 2021.
There are lots of ways to celebrate Freeman’s birthday, but a great way would be to revisit one of his films. Whether it’s a comedy like Almighty bruce, a drama like Shawshank’s Redemption, a horror like Se7en, or even a superhero movie like The black Knight, there are a lot of great options to choose from. Anyway, let’s just hope Freeman’s 84th birthday is one of the best he’s ever had. You can see many more Freeman tribute posts on Twitter.
Subjects: Birthdays
