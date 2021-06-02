Malayalam actor Anoop Menon’s Facebook account hacked





Anoop Menons Facebook account hacked | Photo credit: Twitter Highlights Malayalam star Anoop Menons’ Facebook account hacked He informed the cybercell and he shared that his account will be restored soon The actor will then be seen as the main role opposite Surabhi Lakshmi in Padma Malayalam star Anoop Menon’s official Facebook account was taken over by cybercriminals on Monday. Hackers uploaded videos and pictures to the handle. The multi-faceted talent Anoop has informed the cybercell and the actor shared that the account will be restored soon. He took his official Instagram account and wrote: “Dear all, this is to let you know that my official FACEBOOK page has been hacked. This was done on Monday and the hacker duly deleted all four admins I had on the page and took over the space which contains 15 lkh friends and he is now using it to upload fun videos and stuff .. “ The actor added, “We have informed Facebook and our diligent cyber cell and they have promised to look into the matter … until I get the page back, please take this as an indication that I will be off Facebook for awhile. Hope I get it back soon. I can’t wait to reconnect with your darlings. Love it (new outfit looks like this with a king as a profile picture (sic). “ On the work side, Anoop is currently preparing for the release of his next film Mollywood Padma. The teaser for the next movie came out recently. Anoop and Surabhi Lakshmi play the main characters in the film. The film is written and directed by Anoop. The recently released teaser features a brief conversation between lead cast Surabhi and Anoop. The film marks Anoop’s debut as a producer and is funded by the actor under his original Anoopmenon StoryZ banner. Music director Ninoy Varghese composed the music for the film. Mahadevan Thampi took care of the cinematography and the editing is done by Zian Sreekanth. Meanwhile, Anoop was last seen in King fish, which marked his directorial debut. Director Ranjith was seen in a central role in the film. In addition to acting, Anoop has worked as a screenwriter in various films, including Magnificent, Trivandrum Lodge, David and Goliath, Hotel California and Lavender. The multi-talented actor has also written songs for films like Belle, Namukku Parkkan, Buddy asd The Dolphins. He has appeared in several television series Swapnam, Megham and Sthree Janmam, among others.







