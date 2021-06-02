Travelers settle into the Queens Front Garden at Windsor Castle





Travelers were in full view of Windsor Castle, which became Queens’ main royal residence during the pandemic A convoy of travelers has set up camp outside the Private Queens Quarters at Windsor Castle. Up to 30 caravans and a number of cars and vans parked on the perfectly manicured long promenade, within sight of the monarch’s favorite royal residence. Police and royal officials attempted to move travelers last night as photos showed them circling the 2.6-mile track, parking next to signs saying vehicles are prohibited. A spectator said they were absolutely stunned at the way they parked their convoy on the Royal Estate, which is open to the public from dawn until dusk. Security guards patrolled the area before police moved travelers. The Long Walk is a popular tourist attraction that connects Windsor Castle to Snow Hill in Windsor Great Park. Signs on the long walk indicate that it is prohibited to park vehicles in the area

The long walk is a popular destination for tourists

Travelers settle in within sight of the Queens Royal Residence

More than 30 caravans planted on perfectly manicured lawns It is used by royal processions every year, and was lined with thousands of people for Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markles in 2018. The Queen has isolated herself at Windsor Castle throughout the pandemic, decamping there from Buckingham Palace at the start of the lockdown in March last year. Her royal household, nicknamed HMS Bubble, was reduced for security reasons to protect Her Majesty and Prince Philip before her sad passing at the age of 99. The Duke of Edinburgh was laid to rest in an intimate funeral on Saturday April 17. Due to Covid restrictions, the Queen was sitting alone inside St Georges Chapel and only 30 people were allowed to attend. The convoy consisted of motorhomes, cars and vans

Police officers stand guard beside the convoy of travelers on the long march

It is understood that the police were successful in moving the travelers on

MORE: First Black Soldier To Lead The Queens Guards Charged With Conspiracy To Sell Ammunition









