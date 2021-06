Bollywood Producers Association Organizes Free Vaccination Campaigns For Its Members

The Indian Film Producers Association (IMPPA) on Wednesday announced a free vaccination campaign for its members on June 15-16. The producers’ association has around 6,000 registered members. In May, the IMPPA wrote to Maharashtra’s chief minister, Uddhav Thackeray, to set up a vaccination center for its members. In its statement, the association said the IMPPA is pleased to inform all members that during the lockdown in 2020 as well as the current lockdown, it has seen it a privilege to have extended financial support to all. members in need and now at IMPPA. The 1-6-2021 has decided to organize the free vaccination for each member who submits the attached form which vaccination camp at IMPPA headquarters will be held on June 15 or 16, 2021. In addition, the association will facilitate the vaccinations of the spouses of members for a payment of Rs. 1000. In addition, producers whose membership was valid until 2005 but did not renew for any reason whatsoever will be eligible. to the vaccination campaign. The Indian Screenwriters Association (SWA) also announced on Wednesday a vaccination campaign in partnership with Netflix India. The SWA wrote in its announcement: “The welfare and safety of its members has always been the primary concern of the SWA. We wish you and your family members good health and a secure future. In our efforts to continually fight for the well-being of our members, we at SWA, in partnership with Netflix, have organized a COVID19 vaccination camp for our member writers, absolutely free. At the moment we have 1000 doses available. COVID19 VACCINATION CAMPAIGN BY SWA IN PARTNERSHIP WITH @NetflixIndia

(FOR SWA MEMBERS) 19

() Read more : https://t.co/rzMqJ0heQ2#SWAIndia # COVID19Vaccination #SWA #VaccineRecord pic.twitter.com/sZDCWR1cGo SWA India Organization (@swaindiaorg) June 2, 2021 Many production houses and studios are also taking the initiative to vaccinate their members, employees and teams to contain the Covid-19 pandemic as they prepare to start work as soon as the lockdown restrictions are relaxed. Last month, Yash Raj Films (YRF) announced that the studio would sponsor Covid-19 vaccines for 30,000 (Federation of Western Cine Employees) FWICE members through the Yash Chopra Foundation. FWICE had also written to CM Uddhav Thackeray to help them allocate the vaccines. Earlier this week, producer Sajid Nadiadwala of Nadiadwala and Petitsons also had more than 500 of his employees and their family members vaccinated, including the crew of Tiger Shroff Heropanti 2, Akshay Kumar Bachchan Pandey, Tadap and Salman Khan. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Nadiadwala will transport another vaccination driver this week. Last week, Reliance Entertainment ran a mega vaccination campaign in which they vaccinated their employees and families. On Monday, the Producers Guild of India (PGI), the association of Indian film, television and digital content producers, announced a vaccination campaign for its members and associated production teams that began earlier this week.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos