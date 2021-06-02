Entertainment
Ellie Kemper slammed for being the veiled Queen Prophet
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Actress Ellie Kemper came under fire over Memorial Day weekend after photos surfaced online of her participating as a beauty queen in an organization that had historically excluded blacks and Jews.
Kemper was crowned “Veiled Prophet Queen of Love and Beauty” at a ball in St. Louis in 1999 hosted by the Veiled Prophet organization, which has racist and elitist origins, according to civil rights activists who frequently attended at the event in the 1960s and ’70s.
Kemper’s then 19-year-old association with the organization, a group of wealthy white elites co-founded in 1878 by a former Confederate officer who excluded blacks and Jews until 1979, shocked many on Twitter and was a hot topic for two days.
While this was news to many people online, Kemper’s involvement in the debutants had already been cited on his Wikipedia page and written before, including in these. 2009 and 2010 St. Louis Post-Dispatch Kemper Profiles, 2020 blog post who noted the allegations of racism related to the event.
A 1999 St. Louis Post-Dispatch archive photo showed a smiling Kemper in a white robe and gloves and assisted by her “pages” after becoming the “105th young woman” to be crowned Veiled Prophet Queen of Love and Beauty at the Adam’s Mark Hotel in St. Louis.
Kemper, who was attending Princeton University at the time, comes from a wealthy and influential banking family in St. Louis. It Told the Los Angeles Times in 2017 that she had a “very privileged, pleasant and warm childhood”.
Representatives for Kemper have not returned a request for comment and she has yet to respond to the social media fury.
The most popular tweets about the revelation called Kemper a “KKK Princess,” apparently in reference to the image of the veiled First Prophet, armed with a shotgun and pistol, making comparisons to a Klansman.
However, as others have noted on Twitter, despite its own racist origins, the Veiled Prophet organization had no connection to the Ku Klux Klan and Kemper did not participate in a KKK beauty pageant.
Most residents of St. Louis are aware of the racist and exclusionary traditions of the Veiled Prophet, and the ball and parade have sparked protests and backlash over the years, according to one. 2014 Atlantic article by Scott Beauchamp which aired widely on Tuesday.
In an attempt to distance itself from its problematic past, the Veiled Prophet’s Parade changed its name to Fair Saint Louis in the early 1990s and is now a July 4th party with fireworks, food and concerts.
In a statement to BuzzFeed News, the Veiled Prophet Organization said it was “dedicated to civil progress, economic contributions and charitable causes in St. Louis.”
“Our organization believes in and promotes inclusion, diversity and equality for this region,” the group said. “We absolutely reject racism and have never partnered or associated with any organization that houses these beliefs.”
Citing historian Thomas Spencer’s account of the Veiled Prophet, Beauchamp wrote that there had been a public backlash against the “overwhelming racial stereotypes” portrayed on the parade floats in his early years. A 1934 St. Louis Post-Dispatch article on the parade Noted as the crowd threw polka dots in the parade.
The Veiled Prophet was founded in 1878 by Charles Slayback, a grain merchant, along with his brother, Alonzo Slayback, a former Confederate officer. They envisioned it as a secret society steeped in grandeur and mysterious rituals to demonstrate and maintain the power of the wealthy white elites of St. Louis in response to the massive labor strike that was suppressed the previous year.
“Sensing the heat of industrial competitors from the North and the social unrest within the city, the business elite of Saint-Louis decided in 1878 to double the city’s static racial and economic power structure,” said wrote Beauchamp. “The Veiled Prophet’s Ball and Fair was a powerful symbol of this reaffirmation of control.”
Prominent attendees at the ball included Margaret Truman, the daughter of President Harry Truman, as well as her Secretary of the Treasury, John W. Snyder.
As part of his rituals, an anonymous, elaborately costumed veiled prophet would choose a queen of love and beauty from among the debutantes at the ball and dance with her before gifting her with an expensive tiara or pearls, according to Beauchamp.
One of St. Louis’s foremost civil rights activists, Percy Green II, has often protested against the ball as “racist, sexist and elitist“organization in the 1960s and 1970s with its now disbanded group called ACTION (Action Council to Improve Opportunities for Negroes).
Green and ACTION targeted large companies in the region, many of which were run by white men belonging to the Veiled Prophet organization because of their refusal to hire black men, he said in a statement. 2007 interview with PubDef.net.
Calling the Veiled Prophet a “racist” and “discriminatory” social organization, Green said he decided to pick up the ball from 1965 and carry out “some form of civil disobedience” in the parade.
If the city really wanted to fit in, it shouldn’t have a Ku Klux Klanish event. That’s why we attacked him, ”Green said in another interview.
In 1969, four members of ACTION were arrested after a group of about 30 protesters led by Green pitched a picket line at the Veiled Prophet’s Ball, as he shouted “White racism must be gone, the Veiled Prophet must be gone. leaving ”, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported at the time.
Among those arrested was a black man disguised as a “Black Veiled Prophet” and his queen. Activists also attended a parody party called the Velvet Plastic Ball.
Protesters taunted ball attendees with cries of “Return to Laude, clowns, pigs” and carried signs such as “Let them eat cake, veiled profit” and “Entertainment for the rich paid for by the poor” , reported the Post-Dispatch. .
In one of ACTION’s most memorable protests, in December 1972, two white women infiltrated the ball and managed to tear off the veil of the Veiled Prophet, revealing that he was Tom K. Smith Jr., then. vice-president of Monsanto, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, which refrained from printing its identity at the time.
The two white members of ACTION, Gena Scott and Jane Sauer, were given tickets to the event by another debutante, and “we had to figure out how we could disrupt this event,” said Sauer, who is now an artist at New -Mexico, in a 2005 interview with the Smithsonian.
The two walked into the prom in evening gowns. Sauer dropped flyers from the balcony to distract the crowd, while Scott slipped a power cable on stage, “landed right at the feet of the veiled prophet and ripped off his veil,” Sauer recalled.
“And of course we were arrested and that was the longest time I was in jail,” she said.
Sauer said the love and beauty queen had “nothing to do with love and beauty; it had to do with money.”
“And these were the people who had very tight control over the economy of the city of St. Louis.… So you had to be part of society, but if you had a lot of money you would end up being part of it. of society, unless you were black and Jewish, ”she said.
Sauer added that she was proud of what she had done and believed it “was the right thing to do.”
Over the years, other ACTION activists have shaken things up, Post-Dispatch says photographic archives. In 1975, an activist unfurled a banner on stage that read “ACTION Protests Racist VP”. Other members sprayed irritants on the participants.
The organization’s first black members joined in 1979.
“You know, it was so much a part of the social fabric of the town of Saint-Louis, and if you grew up with it around you, it was becoming acceptable, just as I’m sure banning black people from lunch counters has become. acceptable to some otherwise good people, ”Sauer said in the Smithsonian interview. “It was just a part of their life.”
