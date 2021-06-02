Singer Sinad OConnor explains in new memoir that she tore up a picture of the Pope on SNL | Culture & Leisure

Singer Sinad OConnor is almost as famous for tearing up a 1992 photo of Pope John Paul II while hosting Saturday Night Live as she is for her music.
The world was outraged, even though in the following years she proved she was ahead of her time by explaining that she had protested against sexual abuse by the clergy.
Holy Terror, proclaimed the front page of the New York Daily News over the next few days. This decision, during a performance of Bob Marley’s song War, marked her as a controversial figure for years.
Seven years after tearing up the photo, in 1999, she was ordained a priest of the Tridentine Latin Catholic Church. About a decade later, she announced that she had converted and had become a Muslim.
She is now apparently deepening the movement that turned the world upside down in her new memoir, “Rememberings,” which was taken from this week’s Rolling Stone.
The photo, OConnor explained, was on his mother’s wall and removed it the day she died.
I removed from the wall of her bedroom the only photo she had ever had, that of Pope John Paul II, OConnor wrote, in the excerpt published in Rolling Stone. It was taken during his visit to Ireland in 1979. Young people from Ireland, he said after demonstrating kissing the ground at Dublin Airport as if the flight had been too scary, I told you. love. What a load of claptrap. No one loved us. Not even God. Of course, even our mothers and fathers couldn’t stand us.
Additionally, prior to her appearance on SNL, the Irish-English singer had been pissed off after reading accounts in Irish newspapers about children abused by priests, but whose accounts were dismissed by police and bishops, a- she said.
My intention has always been to destroy my mother’s picture of the Pope, she wrote. It represented lies, liars and abuse.
What she wasn’t sure was how. The idea for this came from a stunt in 1978 when Bob Geldof shredded a photo of Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta on Top of the Pops due to the excessive time he felt their hit Grease Summer Nights had remained at the top of the charts before being hit by his Boomtown Rats single Rat Trap, OConnor said.
She repeated the number with another photo so no one knew what she was going to do. After she tore it up, there was a shocked silence. NBC banned her for life. But she doesn’t regret anything.
Everyone wants a pop star, you know? she wrote. But I am a protest singer. I just had stuff to get out of my chest. I had no desire for fame … I don’t define success as having a good reputation or being rich. I define success by honoring the contract I made with the Holy Spirit before making one with the music industry.
2021 New York Daily News. Visit to nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Copyright 2021 Tribune Content Agency.
