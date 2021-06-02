TACAW Announces Summer Programming To Begin July 3 | Culture & Leisure





Construction of the arts campus of Willit’s new home, The Contemporary, will be completed in the coming weeks and programming will begin on July 3, according to an announcement from the organization released on Tuesday. The nonprofit will begin its artistic programming with two free series: Saturday at Seven with performances on the contemporary lawn and Wednesday Night Live, a partnership with the Basalt Chamber of Commerce and the town of Basalt. Indoor and paid programming will be added to the schedule leading up to the grand opening celebration September 25-26. TACAW hopes to use community events to gain support to complement the $ 7 million fundraising effort for the construction of the performing arts facility. The Saturday at Seven series will begin July 3 at 7 p.m. on the New Listening Lawn. Guests are welcome to bring a lawn blanket or chair to the Contemporain and enjoy music, dancing and more on the outdoor stage. Guests are welcome to bring food and non-alcoholic drinks. Adult drinks will be available for sale. Customers will also be invited to tour the new facility in small groups from 5.30 p.m. Reservations for tours can be made at TACAW.org before each event. Artists and performers will be announced in the coming weeks and posted on the TACAW website, according to Tuesday’s announcement. TACAW’s popular Wednesday Night Live will be back on June 23. Wednesday Night Live will feature musicians, poets, comedians, magicians, circus performers, stage performers, children and other entertainers from Colorado. Each evening, simultaneous performances from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Willits and downtown Basalt. The series will run weekly until August 11. Places and artists will be listed on TACAW.org and basaltchamber.org/wnl. TACAW is excited to bring live performances back to Midvalley by inviting everyone to Basalt and The Contemporary. We need the support of the entire community to carry out our fundraising campaign for the new, future-ready performing arts facility, TACAW Executive Director Ryan Honey said in the report. Tuesday press release. We hope these free performances will reconnect our community and inspire everyone to support this transformative project. The Contemporary will have profound impacts on the Midvalley for generations, and was about to open the doors. BikeThere Garfield County kicks off Saturday Garfield Clean Energy marks Colorado Bike Month with a series of free, family-friendly events throughout the month to promote cycling. BikeThere Garfield County will be offering a number of local events, as well as other independent activities, prizes, giveaways and discounts at local businesses. The initiative kicks off Saturday with bike safety workshops in Carbondale, Glenwood Springs, New Castle, Silt and Rifle. The next two Saturdays feature bike repair shops, guided city bike tours, and bike treasure hunts, depending on the city. Places are limited for most events and pre-registration is advised. The first 10 registered for this Saturday’s workshops in each town will receive a free set of bike lights, and all workshop attendees in Glenwood Springs will receive a free helmet. The series will culminate at the Garfield County BikeExpo at Glenwood’s Centennial Park on June 26. For more information or to register for events, visit garfieldcleanenergy.org/bikethere.

