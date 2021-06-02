Lady Dimitrescu actor had no idea she would be in Resident Evil Village before her casting





Actress Maggie Robertson , now widely known as the voice and personality of Resident Evil Village's beloved Lady Dimitrescu, didn't even know she would be working on a Resident Evil game until she got the part. In a new interview with Vice Robertson explained that she was initially interested in the role of Lady Dimitrescu because she liked the character and, most importantly, because she was big enough for the gig. She found and applied for the role on her own, and was quickly called in for a first audition. "[It] I felt like a theater audition, "Robertson said of the first step of the process." I was like, 'Oh, great, it feels like home. I know what I'm doing. It' was really fun. Yay! ' And then I left. " I'll spoil it for you now: things turned out well and Capcom called Robertson back for a second audition. A few months later, she received another call confirming that she had landed the role. However, at this point, she still didn't know what the role was for. She knew it was a game, but exactly what game he was had not come. It wasn't until she got the script at the first table of the Project Read that she was able to piece together the fact that she would star in the upcoming Resident Evil – a series with such reach and recognition that even Robertson , who has never been of age in games or their communities before immersing themselves in Resident Evil Village and Lady Dimitrescu's fandom immediately recognized him. So we finally meet … "HAPPY to finally announce that I was the voiceover and performance capture artist behind our beloved Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village. Such an honor to be a part of this video game and bring this huge (ehem) character to life. . # ResidentEvilVillage pic.twitter.com/NOYjLhX69EMay 7, 2021 See more It's not uncommon for actors to be given significant context relatively late in the game, especially in the inexplicably secretive gaming industry, but Lady Dimitrescu as we know her wouldn't exist without Robertson, so it's crazy to think she sort of fell into Resident Evil auditioning. Perhaps it is the magnetic properties of the character at work; Lady Dimitrescu is so little ignorable that she alone was more than enough to attract Robertson.







