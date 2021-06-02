Lucifer: Dan’s death was necessary

WARNING: The following contains major spoilers for Lucifer Season 5B, streaming now on Netflix.

by netflix Lucifer contained a few twists and turns in the second half of Season 5, and while some were small and fun, others were heartbreaking. The biggest twist, of course, was Dan’s death in “Is this really how it’s gonna end ?!” thanks to Michael’s machinations. However, while at first glance her untimely ending may seem like just a twist to keep fans on their toes, a closer look at her character arc shows that it was an unfortunate demise. but necessary.

Previous seasons have portrayed Dan as a corrupt and almost obnoxious cop, nicknamed “Detective Shower” by Lucifer. But over time, audiences have received more of the character. He had his fair share of faults, but he was a loving father and a devoted detective. In fact, it was because of these qualities that he found himself at odds with Lucifer. Dan cared about Chloe and Trixie and every murder case to solve, far more than the Devil seemed.

After his divorce from Chloe, Dan’s story only really picked up in season 2 with the arrival of Charlotte Richards, who, unbeknownst to her, was the host of the Goddess. He wasn’t just the annoying coworker giving Lucifer a hard time (or vice versa) anymore, he was just a goofy guy who had fallen in love with an almighty being. Unfortunately, that story took a darker turn at the end of the season, when Goddess left this universe to create her own. Although Charlotte Richards has remained resurrected, she has no memory of her time as the host of the Mother of All Creation.

Throughout Season 3, Charlotte tried to piece together her life after her murder and find a direction in life that would help her avoid returning to this dark realm when the time came. Dan tried to reconnect with her, oblivious to the fact that she was someone completely different from the woman with whom he had had an uncertain relationship. Yet his feelings for Richards clearly never calmed down.

When Charlotte was killed once again, this time in an assassination attempt aimed at Amenadiel, Dan was forced to mourn his loss a second time. This pushed him to his limit in Season 4 when he went to confront Lucifer, whom he blamed for everything. While this seemed to improve over time as he came to terms with the loss, it still made Dan much more willing to hate Lucifer later in Season 5B, and a lot easier for Archangel Michael to handle.

Dan’s relationship with Lucifer, as well as his relationship with the divine, has changed dramatically over the past season. Thanks to Michael, he discovered what Lucifer had been trying to tell mankind: the Devil and all those biblical figures are real. Shortly after finding out about this, he went to Charlotte’s grave, expressing that she had inspired him to try and become a better person, even though he believed himself unable to redeem himself as she did. made. Michael saw this and used it to persuade Dan to shoot Lucifer, telling him it could save the world and was a path to redemption.

Much of Dan’s story throughout Season 5 has been his struggle with his guilt and fear of the afterlife. The poor soul then suffered even more trauma in Season 5B when God momentarily destroyed him for his brief relationship with the Goddess, pushing him towards further changes. Death has always been at the center of Dan’s arc. He was faced with loss, he watched others go by and even experienced his own. This final end at the hands of French mercenaries, sending his soul to hell, was a natural progression.

Of course, Dan’s death also serves as a driving force for everyone else’s stories now. Even Lucifer himself was so moved by Dan’s death that he sought to take on the role of God so that good souls like Dan’s did not end up in Hell. Again, this was a necessary step, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end. Actor Kevin Alejandro will be returning in Season 6, which means fans will always have the chance to see Dancome come to terms with his guilt in a way he might not have been able to do without going through the hell he did. he feared.

Lucifer stars Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar, Lauren German as Det. Chloe Decker, DB Woodside as Amenadiel, Rachael Harris as Dr. Linda Martin, Kevin Alejandro as Det. Dan Espinoza, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Mazikeen Smith and Aimee Garcia as Ella Lopez. Season 5B is now on Netflix.

