Connect with us

Entertainment

Lucifer: Dan’s death was necessary

Published

9 seconds ago

on

By


Netflix’s Lucifer season 5B threw plenty of twists and turns on fans, but one character’s sudden end was devastating.

WARNING: The following contains major spoilers for Lucifer Season 5B, streaming now on Netflix.

by netflix Lucifer contained a few twists and turns in the second half of Season 5, and while some were small and fun, others were heartbreaking. The biggest twist, of course, was Dan’s death in “Is this really how it’s gonna end ?!” thanks to Michael’s machinations. However, while at first glance her untimely ending may seem like just a twist to keep fans on their toes, a closer look at her character arc shows that it was an unfortunate demise. but necessary.

Previous seasons have portrayed Dan as a corrupt and almost obnoxious cop, nicknamed “Detective Shower” by Lucifer. But over time, audiences have received more of the character. He had his fair share of faults, but he was a loving father and a devoted detective. In fact, it was because of these qualities that he found himself at odds with Lucifer. Dan cared about Chloe and Trixie and every murder case to solve, far more than the Devil seemed.

Keep scrolling to keep reading
Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

RELATED: Lucifer: Why Season 5B Had to Return [Spoiler]

After his divorce from Chloe, Dan’s story only really picked up in season 2 with the arrival of Charlotte Richards, who, unbeknownst to her, was the host of the Goddess. He wasn’t just the annoying coworker giving Lucifer a hard time (or vice versa) anymore, he was just a goofy guy who had fallen in love with an almighty being. Unfortunately, that story took a darker turn at the end of the season, when Goddess left this universe to create her own. Although Charlotte Richards has remained resurrected, she has no memory of her time as the host of the Mother of All Creation.

Throughout Season 3, Charlotte tried to piece together her life after her murder and find a direction in life that would help her avoid returning to this dark realm when the time came. Dan tried to reconnect with her, oblivious to the fact that she was someone completely different from the woman with whom he had had an uncertain relationship. Yet his feelings for Richards clearly never calmed down.

RELATED: Lucifer Boss Reveals His Deadly Cameo In Season 5B

When Charlotte was killed once again, this time in an assassination attempt aimed at Amenadiel, Dan was forced to mourn his loss a second time. This pushed him to his limit in Season 4 when he went to confront Lucifer, whom he blamed for everything. While this seemed to improve over time as he came to terms with the loss, it still made Dan much more willing to hate Lucifer later in Season 5B, and a lot easier for Archangel Michael to handle.

Dan’s relationship with Lucifer, as well as his relationship with the divine, has changed dramatically over the past season. Thanks to Michael, he discovered what Lucifer had been trying to tell mankind: the Devil and all those biblical figures are real. Shortly after finding out about this, he went to Charlotte’s grave, expressing that she had inspired him to try and become a better person, even though he believed himself unable to redeem himself as she did. made. Michael saw this and used it to persuade Dan to shoot Lucifer, telling him it could save the world and was a path to redemption.

RELATED: Lucifer Boss Discusses Chloe & Lucifer’s ‘Distant’ Love In Season 5B

Lucifer

Much of Dan’s story throughout Season 5 has been his struggle with his guilt and fear of the afterlife. The poor soul then suffered even more trauma in Season 5B when God momentarily destroyed him for his brief relationship with the Goddess, pushing him towards further changes. Death has always been at the center of Dan’s arc. He was faced with loss, he watched others go by and even experienced his own. This final end at the hands of French mercenaries, sending his soul to hell, was a natural progression.

Of course, Dan’s death also serves as a driving force for everyone else’s stories now. Even Lucifer himself was so moved by Dan’s death that he sought to take on the role of God so that good souls like Dan’s did not end up in Hell. Again, this was a necessary step, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end. Actor Kevin Alejandro will be returning in Season 6, which means fans will always have the chance to see Dancome come to terms with his guilt in a way he might not have been able to do without going through the hell he did. he feared.

Lucifer stars Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar, Lauren German as Det. Chloe Decker, DB Woodside as Amenadiel, Rachael Harris as Dr. Linda Martin, Kevin Alejandro as Det. Dan Espinoza, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Mazikeen Smith and Aimee Garcia as Ella Lopez. Season 5B is now on Netflix.

KEEP READING: Lucifer: Here’s the TRUTH About What Happens With God’s Powers

Tom Cavanagh - Arrowverse Crossover Logistics Nightmare - Header

Tom Cavanagh explains Arrowverse Crossovers’ logistical nightmare


About the Author

Narayan liu
(1284 articles published)

Narayan Liu (/ Nran L / in IPA) is a news and news editor, and junior editor at CBR. From Hong Kong, currently based in Sweden. These days Narayan writes about movies, TV shows, comics, and video games, or anything about The Witcher. He does this while studying language, culture and communication at Linnaeus University. You can follow him on his blog (narayanliu.wordpress.com), on Twitter (@Narayan_Liu) or contact him directly on Narayan (dot) Liu (at) gmail.com.

More from Narayan Liu



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: