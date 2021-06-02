Line of Duty’s Adrian Dunbar to play another detective in Ridley





Adrian Dunbar is already back as another sleuth (Photo: BBC / World Productions / Steffan Hill) Adrian Dunbar stars in another crime drama after the runaway success of Line of Duty. The 62-year-old starred as Superintendent Ted Hastings for six series of the BBC thriller and as eerily predicted by his Inside no. 9, he will now switch to ITV for the new series Ridley, created by Vera writer Paul Matthew Thompson, to play the role of another officer. Ridley will follow charismatic Detective Inspector Alex Ridley, who is retiring from the police after 25 years as a homicide cop. Hes has been pushed out of the job he loves and will be replaced by acting DI Carol Forman, his former protégé whom Ridley mentored for many years. But when he is hired by Carol as a police consultant in a complex and compelling murder case, the investigation takes a dark and unexpected turn. I don’t think I’ve ever embarked on a production with more excitement and enthusiasm, Adrian said. The Line of Duty star is thrilled to star in Ridley (Photo: Ken McKay / ITV / REX) As an actor, I know how rare it is to be offered such a wonderful opportunity, and the combination of Polly Hill and Chloe Tucker at ITV and Jonathan Fisher at West Road Pictures means that we are both in between. good hands and creative. Jonathan and I worked closely together on the very successful seriesSome blood, and I’m convinced that we can bring some of that magic toRidley. Here’s to bring the team together and develop a show that audiences can find both entertaining and engaging. After: Course of action

Matthew Thompson added: I am delighted to be working with Jonathan Fisher and West Road Pictures to bringRidleyto life for ITV. Equally delighted that hell is portrayed by the iconic Adrian Dunbar. With his maverick idiosyncrasies, open-hearted empathy, and a unique approach to solving crime, we hope Ridley will soon join the canon of favorite TV sleuths. Ridley will air on ITV.











