Asha Negi to star in Voots Khwabon Ke Parindey, says show is a journey of life and hope: Bollywood News





Asha Negi returns with a brand new series. VOOT’s original show Khwabon Ke Parindey also stars Mrinal Dutt. As the story takes you on a journey of hope, rediscovering life and being each other’s serum of truth, three friends Bindiya, Dixit and Megha turn a road trip from Melbourne to Perth into an opportunity to heal wounds, fall in love and fight their worst fears. . Commenting on the difference between characters played before and remembering true friendships, Asha Negi says, Khwabon Ke Parindey is a journey of life and hope, but sometimes all you need are close friends to help you out. rediscover yourself. Bindiya, my character in the series is this completely wild child, who believes in everyday life. When you shoot for a show like this, you tend to relive the moments with your best friends and me too. However, over time Mrinal, Mansi, Tushar and I got along really well and from simple co-stars we gradually became good friends; make the trip exciting. The whole experience of filming for the series made me realize the importance of friends and why it is necessary to have them around. They are like your truth serum, helping you unlock your deepest secrets and fears, and then help you get through them. She adds: The 60 days filming across Australia with this amazing young crew was an unforgettable experience and I would definitely return to that time. I really enjoyed playing Bindiya; although difficult, the transition of my interpretation of roles from television to the web has been extremely refreshing. Many thanks to my director Rockstar, Tapasvi Mehta and Voot for giving me this opportunity which not only challenged me as an actor but also as an individual. After graduating from the University of Melbourne, the wild child, Bindiya, convinces two of his most loyal friends to accompany him on an ambitious and crazy road trip from Melbourne to Perth. This trip means everything to Bindiya, as it may be her last chance to let go and experience it before taking over responsibilities in India. Buckle up as Bindiya takes you on an exceptional journey of friendship, hope and life through Australia’s scenic landscape in Voots’ all-new Original Khwabon Ke Parindey. Khwabon Ke Parindey will air exclusively on June 14, 2021. READ ALSO: Asha Negi opens up about breakup with Rithvik Dhanjani, says there are no hard feelings BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

