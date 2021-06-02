Connect with us

Entertainment

Call for another LR entertainment district filed for a month

Published

8 seconds ago

on

By


Little Rock board members delayed the creation of another temporary entertainment district during a board meeting on Tuesday.

City chief executive Dean Kumpuris sponsored the motion to table a month-long resolution that would have created an entertainment district for outdoor dining near Third Street and the downtown River Market.

The motion was approved in a voice vote, with Deputy Mayor Lance Hines offering the second.

The Third Street Merchants Association had submitted a request for the temporary neighborhood in April, according to a note from the city manager’s office attached to the meeting documents.

According to the text of the resolution, the district would be retroactively approved to begin on May 20 and end on August 19. Hours of operation would be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

As noted, the boundaries would create a roughly square-shaped area around the intersection of East Second Street and River Market Avenue in the north and East Fourth Street in the west to Cumberland Street in the south.

The area includes dining establishments such as Dugan Pub, Gypsy Dizzy Bistro and Copper Grill.

The note from the city manager’s office said that an outdoor seating area would be used by several nearby restaurants.

During the meeting, the city’s general manager, Joan Adcock, expressed her concerns about the creation of an entertainment district in the River Market area. She suggested keeping the item until crime and caravanning decreased.

She said the end of school always increases traffic and problems in the River Market area.

“I know right now the police are doing a great job there keeping everything under control, but I have a real problem with us creating another entertainment district,” Adcock said.

Referring to the 14 officers assigned to the River Market, Adcock said she “would hate to see us take and dilute what we are doing at the River Market by expanding the entertainment area right now.”

She said officials had received letters from residents in the area expressing concerns about caravanning, crime and noise.

City Manager Bruce Moore noted the existing entertainment district just one block away on River Market Avenue.

He said he believed the town was first approached by the owner of Dugan’s in concert with Gabe Holmstrom of the Downtown Little Rock Partnership.

Kumpuris said he thought Adcock was right. “We’re a little premature with everything else going on there right now,” he said.

However, he suggested that “in a very paradoxical way”, the creation of the entertainment district could reduce the problems in the area because people will be out on the streets, which will make it more difficult “to move around”. which seemed to be a reference to the question of caravanning.

Nonetheless, given the events of the weekend, Kumpuris offered to table the measure for a month to “see how things go.”

While he did not say what events he was referring to, the Little Rock Police Department was investigating two homicides that occurred Friday night in two separate shootings.

In the first case, police intervened in the 1000 block of College Street to investigate a shooting that left a 44-year-old woman dead and a man grazed by gunfire.

Hours later, police were investigating a shooting at 2400 Marshall Street, where a 28-year-old man was found dead. Two other men were injured in the same shooting, one of them seriously, police said.

Little Rock officials recently approved the expansion of two temporary entertainment districts: one in the Hillcrest neighborhood and the other in a section of Main Street just south of Interstate 630 known as by SoMa. The last date of operation for each district will be June 3 and June 18.

Temporary entertainment districts allow customers to purchase alcoholic beverages at certain establishments and consume the beverage in open containers in public while wearing special bracelets.

At the end of Tuesday’s brief meeting, city manager Antwan Phillips said he did not support the decision to delay the creation of the temporary entertainment district, calling it a quality of life issue.

“I understand and respect the people who emailed me and live downtown, but as a city, and for my friends who live downtown, these things are a part of living downtown. -ville, ”Phillips said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: