Call for another LR entertainment district filed for a month

Little Rock board members delayed the creation of another temporary entertainment district during a board meeting on Tuesday.

City chief executive Dean Kumpuris sponsored the motion to table a month-long resolution that would have created an entertainment district for outdoor dining near Third Street and the downtown River Market.

The motion was approved in a voice vote, with Deputy Mayor Lance Hines offering the second.

The Third Street Merchants Association had submitted a request for the temporary neighborhood in April, according to a note from the city manager’s office attached to the meeting documents.

According to the text of the resolution, the district would be retroactively approved to begin on May 20 and end on August 19. Hours of operation would be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

As noted, the boundaries would create a roughly square-shaped area around the intersection of East Second Street and River Market Avenue in the north and East Fourth Street in the west to Cumberland Street in the south.

The area includes dining establishments such as Dugan Pub, Gypsy Dizzy Bistro and Copper Grill.

The note from the city manager’s office said that an outdoor seating area would be used by several nearby restaurants.

During the meeting, the city’s general manager, Joan Adcock, expressed her concerns about the creation of an entertainment district in the River Market area. She suggested keeping the item until crime and caravanning decreased.

She said the end of school always increases traffic and problems in the River Market area.

“I know right now the police are doing a great job there keeping everything under control, but I have a real problem with us creating another entertainment district,” Adcock said.

Referring to the 14 officers assigned to the River Market, Adcock said she “would hate to see us take and dilute what we are doing at the River Market by expanding the entertainment area right now.”

She said officials had received letters from residents in the area expressing concerns about caravanning, crime and noise.

City Manager Bruce Moore noted the existing entertainment district just one block away on River Market Avenue.

He said he believed the town was first approached by the owner of Dugan’s in concert with Gabe Holmstrom of the Downtown Little Rock Partnership.

Kumpuris said he thought Adcock was right. “We’re a little premature with everything else going on there right now,” he said.

However, he suggested that “in a very paradoxical way”, the creation of the entertainment district could reduce the problems in the area because people will be out on the streets, which will make it more difficult “to move around”. which seemed to be a reference to the question of caravanning.

Nonetheless, given the events of the weekend, Kumpuris offered to table the measure for a month to “see how things go.”

While he did not say what events he was referring to, the Little Rock Police Department was investigating two homicides that occurred Friday night in two separate shootings.

In the first case, police intervened in the 1000 block of College Street to investigate a shooting that left a 44-year-old woman dead and a man grazed by gunfire.

Hours later, police were investigating a shooting at 2400 Marshall Street, where a 28-year-old man was found dead. Two other men were injured in the same shooting, one of them seriously, police said.

Little Rock officials recently approved the expansion of two temporary entertainment districts: one in the Hillcrest neighborhood and the other in a section of Main Street just south of Interstate 630 known as by SoMa. The last date of operation for each district will be June 3 and June 18.

Temporary entertainment districts allow customers to purchase alcoholic beverages at certain establishments and consume the beverage in open containers in public while wearing special bracelets.

At the end of Tuesday’s brief meeting, city manager Antwan Phillips said he did not support the decision to delay the creation of the temporary entertainment district, calling it a quality of life issue.

“I understand and respect the people who emailed me and live downtown, but as a city, and for my friends who live downtown, these things are a part of living downtown. -ville, ”Phillips said.