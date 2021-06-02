Q&A with actor Deak Smalls | Artistic and cultural scene

Local actor Deak Smalls is a busy guy. He caught the theater bug as a second grader. Originally from Mount Pleasant, he currently lives in Ladson. Smalls has completed various acting projects and is represented by The Newton Agency of Tampa. He worked with Industry Direct Models in North Charleston. He majored in theatrical and film production at Spartanburg Methodist College, then attended Trident Tech. Here’s Deak’s drama reel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oHe1LtWQBOg

Régan: How did you catch the acting bug at such a young age?

Small: I was in second grade and in a George Washington school play crossing the Delaware River. I was originally supposed to be one of the sailors, but I wanted the part of George Washington so badly. On the day of the play, the student who was to play him caught the flu and luckily I knew the lines to his role and our teacher gave me the role at the last minute. The play was a success and, after receiving an exceptional standing ovation, I knew I wanted to play a major role in my life.

A: Has anyone else in your family been blessed with creative talents?

S: Unfortunately, no one else in my family that I know has been fortunate enough to have acting talent. Maybe they did it with everything else, but not with the knack for telling stories on stage or in front of a camera.

A: How many acting gigs have you had in all your years so far? Have you done more cinema than theater, or about the same?

S: Overall, I have done over 20 film projects since 2013. Most of my work projects have been in film and there has been some stage production as an adult. I hope to have the chance to do more theater.

A: Do you prefer to act in movies rather than on stage? What are the differences?

S: Honestly, I would prefer more cinema than theater. Although I also love the stage, doing theater is totally different. I find making a movie pretty much easy because you have more time to mess it up and get more takes. It is true for me compared to the comedy in a theater because there, it is better to know its business when it is time for the curtain to roll!

A: What is your favorite acting project so far and why?

S: I don’t have an exact favorite. I’ve always wanted to make a horror movie because I love the thrill and suspense of it all. A fun project for me was doing The Flesher with writer / director John Johnson from Summerville released in 2018 and it’s been through a lot of film festival circuits that cater to horror movies. It has performed well in the US and Canada in terms of getting good feedback.

A: What is your favorite genre (comedy, horror, drama, etc.)?

S: As a spectator, I am a fan of all kinds of films. As a creator, I would prefer comedy and drama. It’s because comedy isn’t as easy as people think it is and I like to be put to the task of doing something really funny and happy. I love drama because I feel I have so much pain that I want to release it in a sad story.

R: Which actor do you admire the most and why?

S: I can’t say that I specifically have an actor that I admire. There are a few, but if I had to pick one at random I would say Samuel L. Jackson. Mr. Jackson has acted in many films and he has always shown his range, whether it be in a comedy, drama, horror, action, period play or science fiction. He always shows that warmth of himself, so you can’t help but be drawn to him, whether he’s the hero or the villain.

A: Are you back in college to study writing? What’s the next step for you?

S: I just finished a new movie called The Radcliffes, another horror / comedy movie starring John Johnson. Which will be released this fall. I also finished filming the pilot for a new series called Tax Season (a half hour adventure / comedy currently being purchased for cable TV or streaming services). I was one of the protagonists of it along with actor Jonathan Adams (who played the villain and was also one of the protagonists). I want to study more in film production. Being behind the camera and taking control of a project has always been something I wanted to do. I also want to be an executive producer on projects. I basically want to get my hands on most aspects of filmmaking. In the meantime, I just want to keep getting better at the job I love and keep getting more auditions to brighten up the star inside of me!