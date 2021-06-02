How ‘Mare of Easttown’ Turned the Philly Area into a National Obsession

Do you like Philly? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter to get everything you need to know about Philadelphia every day.

“Mare of Easttown” has ended.

With its finale released this week, HBO’s high-profile seven-episode drama starring Kate Winslet gave the Philadelphia area a rare chance to see its reflection in the Hollywood mirror.

While criticism has been rife, the show has fueled a national conversation about Philly and its suburbs, with what many see as a net positive effect.

One thing is certain: there have been so many takes.

Slate, Los Angeles Times, Vulture, the Ringer, Page Six – no outlet was too big to delve into the show’s varied themes or ogle the Delco accent with near zoological interest. Opinions couldn’t stay away. The day after the last episode, New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd added 3000 more words to the growing body of Mare literature, ensuring all the pictures of Philadelphia were covered.

Locally, conversations were often more pointed. Was “Mare of Easttown” a great black detective? Was it enhanced by authenticity? Or? Both?

In the end, evidenced by social media madness When HBO’s new streaming service crashed on Sunday, “Mare of Easttown” appeared to have won over audiences in its home region.

Here is a look at how the national media decided to cover the phenomenon.

Winslet’s commitment to accent – which she called one of the “two most difficult dialects” she’s ever had to learn for a role – has garnered both praise and criticism from locals. Thanks in part to Saturday Night Live, it has also become one of the most talked about aspects of the show nationwide, and has pushed back many language autopsies.

Some national publications were on the verge of jubilation in their description of the regional language. Entertainment journalists have shown their editorial skills to describe “the distinctive dialect of southeastern Pennsylvania,” where the “The O’s stretch longer than the Delaware Water Gap“and”people drink ‘wooder’ by the glass.“

Local and national critics have attempted to explain the nuances of Delco’s accent on the show and note the distinct but related dialects you’ll catch from northeast to south Philly and south from Jersey to Delaware.

As many have mentioned, the voice of Philadelphia and the Pass Counties doesn’t often get noticed. Rocky, the city’s most famous screen protagonist, never bothered to change his New York brogue.

Did all the characters in “Mare” have an emphasis? No, not from a distance. Show creator Brad Ingelsby, a Berwyn native who wanted to portray his native region through accent, told Slate that some of the cast “leaning more than the others. “

The Ringer wondered if the national response would lead to more appearances for the accent in Hollywood. (This could be terrible news, given some of the disastrous attempts before Winslet.)

Baffles aside, this was a rare sight for the Delaware Valley – and many locals respected it.

“Mare of Easttown” is a detective series! It’s a family drama about messy relationships! It is a meditation on grief and trauma! As a local educator on gun violence Scott Charles noted on Twitter, the season finale was also a lesson in the safe storage of firearms.

Viewers and critics alike have generally applauded the show’s ability to mix genres and produce something more nuanced and memorable than your average murder mystery. As aided by the accent, the show was amplified by its sense of place – and how the fictional but far too familiar Easttown took on a life of its own.

While real life Easttown Township is in Chester County – where much of the show was filmed – showrunner Ingelsby said Mare’s hometown is believed to be an amalgamation of locations in Delaware County where he spent time growing up.

Where most shows and movies shot in Philly tend to fit into recognizable skyline shots and downtown buildings, Easttown showed the world of everyday life in the Collar County town. There is something exciting about seeing your usual bench on an HBO show.

This attention to detail is everywhere. Winslet said she visited Wawa to find his role. “Mythical,” she called the regional convenience store, after reading story after story about the place in The Delco Times. Social settings are beer and beer bars and gas station restaurants.

Vulture devoted some 2,400 words to the show’s culinary quirks, from the obvious homages to hoagies and cheesesteaks to awkward encounters with high-end cuisine.

The show’s relationship with food paid off for good reason. Her most-cited culinary moments have a universal appeal rooted in local taste – think of Mare slicing Herr’s chips while she lectures her injured mother Helen, or eating Cheese Whiz on dumplings. of meat (not exactly a common local thing, but it sounds good).

Food is so central to the show that local fans proudly posted their viewing meals on social media, filled with Wawa hoagies and Rolling Rocks.

Some of the most memorable moments were when the characters stepped out of their comfort zone.

From the start, Mare attends a chic book party for the unlikely scholar character played by Guy Pierce. There she tries a duck liver appetizer and ends up stuffing the rest into the sofa cushions, wincing at the taste.

Likewise, Detective Colin Zabel suffers from a minor panic attack when confronted with the prospect of zucchini in a fancy restaurant. (The show’s directors later said they just went to Olive Garden to get all the food for that scene.)

“Mare of Easttown” was filmed in Roxborough and other areas around Philly and Chester County from 2019 to 2020. Watching the show for the locals was as much about looking for someone you knew – and some people there. ‘did. Probably.

The film crews could potentially return. The audience for the series has grown steadily over the course of the series, with millions of viewers every week.

HBO and director Craig Zobel both declined to give a season 2 response to TV Line’s request, but Winslet was everything. The star said: “I would love to play Mare again.”