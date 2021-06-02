Actor Shane Pow Resurfaces Online To Sell Beauty Products, Entertainment News & Top Stories





SINGAPORE – Local actor Shane Pow has finally resurfaced after his contract with broadcaster Mediacorp was terminated in April for drunk driving. The 29-year-old has kept a low profile since then. He appeared on Monday, May 31, in a live Facebook broadcast from Mdada – a live streaming sales company founded by celebrity hairstylist Addy Lee and host Pornsak Prajakwit and Michelle Chia. He showed up to sell beauty products alongside Lee, Pornsak, Chia and other live broadcast hosts like former actor Kang Chengxi. In an interview with Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao, Chia said Pow will be broadcast live two to three times a week with Mdada. Pow was recommended by Pornsak who is a close friend. Chia adds that Pow knows he was wrong and is hoping to redeem himself. She said, “His life is only just beginning and he has a bright future. It would be a shame if we didn’t give him a chance. He wants to try too, so we invited him to join us. “We should give him another chance and he has his talents.” The host says viewers of the live broadcast had positive comments for Pow, who was quick to demonstrate the use of cosmetics on his own face. She adds, however, “TV performers are used to being very careful on screen. I told him to relax. He can joke, go to the bathroom, use the language he likes. “Live streaming is a very different environment, it’s like talking to your friends online. You have to be closer to the audience and I think they’re not really used to it yet.”

Actor Shane Pow (left) appeared in a live Facebook broadcast by Mdada, after being recommended by host Pornsak Prajakwit. PHOTOS: MDADA / FACEBOOK, PORNSAK PRAJAKWIT / INSTAGRAM Pow’s drunk driving case is still pending and he has yet to be convicted, but Chia says regardless of the verdict, Mdada will continue to work with him. Mediacorp, which previously managed Pow through its artist management arm The Celebrity Agency, made the decision to part ways with him after his drunk driving charge made headlines in April. The actor also attended a birthday party for actor Jeffrey Xu in October last year, in violation of Covid-19 restrictions.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos