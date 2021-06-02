A&E Calendar: For the best in local entertainment | Local

Cool off at the Litchfield splash pad at Legion Memorial Park on the shores of Ripley Lake. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through Labor Day weekend, weather permitting. For more information, call the Town of Litchfield at 320-693-7201.
Buy it fresh at the Litchfields Farmers Market, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. weekly on East Fourth Street between Sibley and Marshall avenues.
Glencoe Farmers Market, 615 11th St. E., is open for business from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday. For more information, visit the Marketplace Facebook page.
Glencoe Dairy Day 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on 11th Street and Greeley Avenue in downtown Glencoe. This event features free activities for kids, music, great platforms to explore, a petting zoo, a 6 p.m. milking competition, and free root beer floats.
Auto & Bike Night is back at the Nelsan Horton Post 104 American Legion, 222 N. Sibley Ave., Litchfield. This event will run from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. until August 26 in the Legion parking lot and includes a People’s Choice prize and weekly giveaways. For more information, call 320-693-9074.
Litchfield Downtown Council kicks off “Thriving Thursdays” with Mitchell Hall’s Johnny Cash Tribute and The Tennessee Trio 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in Central Park. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the music.
Live Trivia 6.30pm free to play at Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34. This is a general anecdote with a free answer given weekly on Facebook. Participants can win gift certificates and free beer. For more information, call 320-693-9008.
Sing your heart to karaoke 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 18 Main St. N., Hutchinson. For more information, call 320-587-2760.
Enjoy music and a meal at Dairy Day 11 am-1pm at Library Square in downtown Hutchinson. This annual event features live music by Josie Sanken, a noon celebrity milking contest, an opportunity to meet the McLeod County Dairy Princesses and the Water Carnival Royal Family. Lunch is $ 5 and includes a cheeseburger, fries, milk, and ice cream. For more information, call the Hutchinson Region Chamber of Commerce and Tourism at 320-587-5252.
Home-grown and homemade products are available at the Dassel farmer’s market 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Bandstand Park in downtown Dassel. The market is open every week until October. For more information, visit the Marketplace Facebook page.
Live music by Hulu Creek 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Millner Heritage Winery & Cidery, 32025 State Highway 15, Kimball. For more information, call 320-398-2081.
From Friday to Sunday June 4-6
It’s the days of the Grove City Windmill This weekend. The fun begins Friday with a medallion hunt, beanbag tournament and Lions Club bingo. Saturday features an outdoor market, mud volleyball, a day of family fun, mini rods, and street dancing with live music from the fabulous Tommy Rex. Sunday includes a parade, post-parade fire truck rides and a bike gift. For more information, visit Grove City Windmill Days on Facebook.
Opening day of the Hutchinson Aquatic Center, 900 Harrington St. SW Freestyle is 12:30 pm to 7:00 pm daily, with a fitness period from 5:30 am to 9:00 am Monday through Friday. Day passes, discounted tickets, season passes, and senior citizens’ passes are available. For more information call 320-234-5641 or view the May-August brochure on Hutchinson Parks, Recreation and Community Education, available at city offices.
Saturday and Sunday June 5 and 6
Live music by John Beck1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Millner Heritage Winery & Cidery, 32025 State Highway 15, Kimball. For more information, call 320-398-2081.
Live music by Mark Allan Jensen 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 W., Hutchinson. Future performers include June 13: Leho & Wright; June 20: The two of us; and June 27: Trent Shaw and Trainwreck. For more information, call the winery at 320-587-2922.
Registration begins today for the Hutchinson Public Library’s summer programs. For more information, see the feature on B1 or call the library at 320-587-2368.