Connect with us

Entertainment

A&E Calendar: For the best in local entertainment | Local

Published

17 seconds ago

on

By


Cool off at the Litchfield splash pad at Legion Memorial Park on the shores of Ripley Lake. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through Labor Day weekend, weather permitting. For more information, call the Town of Litchfield at 320-693-7201.

Buy it fresh at the Litchfields Farmers Market, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. weekly on East Fourth Street between Sibley and Marshall avenues.

Glencoe Farmers Market, 615 11th St. E., is open for business from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday. For more information, visit the Marketplace Facebook page.

Glencoe Dairy Day 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on 11th Street and Greeley Avenue in downtown Glencoe. This event features free activities for kids, music, great platforms to explore, a petting zoo, a 6 p.m. milking competition, and free root beer floats.

Auto & Bike Night is back at the Nelsan Horton Post 104 American Legion, 222 N. Sibley Ave., Litchfield. This event will run from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. until August 26 in the Legion parking lot and includes a People’s Choice prize and weekly giveaways. For more information, call 320-693-9074.

Litchfield Downtown Council kicks off “Thriving Thursdays” with Mitchell Hall’s Johnny Cash Tribute and The Tennessee Trio 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in Central Park. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the music.

Live Trivia 6.30pm free to play at Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34. This is a general anecdote with a free answer given weekly on Facebook. Participants can win gift certificates and free beer. For more information, call 320-693-9008.

Sing your heart to karaoke 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 18 Main St. N., Hutchinson. For more information, call 320-587-2760.

Enjoy music and a meal at Dairy Day 11 am-1pm at Library Square in downtown Hutchinson. This annual event features live music by Josie Sanken, a noon celebrity milking contest, an opportunity to meet the McLeod County Dairy Princesses and the Water Carnival Royal Family. Lunch is $ 5 and includes a cheeseburger, fries, milk, and ice cream. For more information, call the Hutchinson Region Chamber of Commerce and Tourism at 320-587-5252.

Home-grown and homemade products are available at the Dassel farmer’s market 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Bandstand Park in downtown Dassel. The market is open every week until October. For more information, visit the Marketplace Facebook page.

Live music by Hulu Creek 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Millner Heritage Winery & Cidery, 32025 State Highway 15, Kimball. For more information, call 320-398-2081.

From Friday to Sunday June 4-6

It’s the days of the Grove City Windmill This weekend. The fun begins Friday with a medallion hunt, beanbag tournament and Lions Club bingo. Saturday features an outdoor market, mud volleyball, a day of family fun, mini rods, and street dancing with live music from the fabulous Tommy Rex. Sunday includes a parade, post-parade fire truck rides and a bike gift. For more information, visit Grove City Windmill Days on Facebook.

Opening day of the Hutchinson Aquatic Center, 900 Harrington St. SW Freestyle is 12:30 pm to 7:00 pm daily, with a fitness period from 5:30 am to 9:00 am Monday through Friday. Day passes, discounted tickets, season passes, and senior citizens’ passes are available. For more information call 320-234-5641 or view the May-August brochure on Hutchinson Parks, Recreation and Community Education, available at city offices.

Saturday and Sunday June 5 and 6

Live music by John Beck1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Millner Heritage Winery & Cidery, 32025 State Highway 15, Kimball. For more information, call 320-398-2081.

Live music by Mark Allan Jensen 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 W., Hutchinson. Future performers include June 13: Leho & Wright; June 20: The two of us; and June 27: Trent Shaw and Trainwreck. For more information, call the winery at 320-587-2922.

Registration begins today for the Hutchinson Public Library’s summer programs. For more information, see the feature on B1 or call the library at 320-587-2368.

Do you have an event for the A&E calendar? Local entertainment related events are welcome and posted free once. Email Kay Johnson information at [email protected] or call her at 320-753-3541.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: