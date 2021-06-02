Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee plans revealed





The life of Queen Elizabeth II Queen Elizabeth II is the longest-reigning monarch in British history. The life of Queen Elizabeth II Elizabeth was born on April 21, 1926 in London. She is held here by her mother, also named Elizabeth. His father would later become King George VI. The life of Queen Elizabeth II Princess Elizabeth poses for a photo at her London home in 1928. The life of Queen Elizabeth II Princess Elizabeth is seen with her uncle Edward, Prince of Wales, during a visit to Balmoral, Scotland, in September 1933. He would become King Edward VIII in 1936. But when he abdicated later that year , Elizabeth’s father became king and she became heir apparent. The life of Queen Elizabeth II From left to right, Princess Elizabeth, King George VI, Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret wave to the crowd from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on June 22, 1939. The life of Queen Elizabeth II Elizabeth rode horses in Windsor, England in 1940. Her love of horses is well documented. The life of Queen Elizabeth II Elizabeth, 14, right, sits next to her sister for a radio show on October 13, 1940. On the show, her premiere, she said the children of England were full of cheerfulness and courage . The life of Queen Elizabeth II Princess Elizabeth shakes hands with an officer of the Grenadier Guards on May 29, 1942. King George VI made Elizabeth an honorary colonel in the regiment of the Royal Army. The life of Queen Elizabeth II Elizabeth, right, and Princess Margaret wear summer dresses circa 1942. Margaret is Elizabeth’s only brother. The life of Queen Elizabeth II With the Drakensberg Mountains behind her, Princess Elizabeth sat in Natal National Park in South Africa on April 21, 1947. It was her 21st birthday. The life of Queen Elizabeth II On November 20, 1947, Elizabeth married Prince Philip, a British naval lieutenant born to the royal families of Greece and Denmark. After becoming a British citizen and relinquishing his Greek title, Philip became His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His wife became the Duchess of Edinburgh. The life of Queen Elizabeth II Princess Elizabeth arrives at a State banquet in London in March 1950. The life of Queen Elizabeth II Elizabeth ascended to the throne in February 1952, when her father died of lung cancer at the age of 56. Here she walks to the altar during her coronation ceremony on June 2, 1953. The life of Queen Elizabeth II Queen Elizabeth II is pictured on the balcony of Government House in Melbourne during her tour of Australia in March 1954. The life of Queen Elizabeth II From left to right, Princess Margaret, Queen Elizabeth II and the Queen Mother visit Epsom Downs Racecourse in June 1958. The life of Queen Elizabeth II The Queen holds her son, Prince Andrew, while her sister, Princess Anne, watches during a family vacation at Balmoral Castle in Scotland in September 1960. The Queen has four children, including sons Charles and Edward. The life of Queen Elizabeth II Queen Elizabeth II is seen at the official opening of Parliament in April 1966. The life of Queen Elizabeth II Queen Elizabeth II with her eldest son Prince Charles in 1969. Charles is next in line for the throne. The life of Queen Elizabeth II Prince Charles adjusts his crown during his investiture ceremony as Prince of Wales in 1969. The life of Queen Elizabeth II The Queen and Prince Philip greet each other from an airplane ramp shortly before taking off from Tokyo in May 1975. The life of Queen Elizabeth II The Queen takes a portrait at Windsor Castle for her 50th birthday on April 21, 1976. The life of Queen Elizabeth II The Queen meets the crowd on her royal tour of New Zealand in 1977. The life of Queen Elizabeth II Elizabeth walks with some of her corgis at the Windsor Horse Trials in May 1980. The life of Queen Elizabeth II The Queen stands next to Prince Charles as he embraces his new bride, Princess Diana, on July 29, 1981. The life of Queen Elizabeth II Elizabeth took photos of her husband at a horse show in Windsor in May 1982. The life of Queen Elizabeth II Elizabeth drives her Land Rover at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in May 1992. The life of Queen Elizabeth II While at Buckingham Palace, the Queen and Prince Philip attend floral tributes to Princess Diana after her tragic death in 1997. The life of Queen Elizabeth II The Queen addresses the nation the day before Princess Diana’s funeral in 1997. The life of Queen Elizabeth II Prince Charles looks back on his mother after Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall’s wedding in April 2005. The life of Queen Elizabeth II The Queen, second from right, waves to a crowd from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on April 29, 2011. Her grandson, Prince William, third from left, had just married Catherine Middleton. The life of Queen Elizabeth II The Queen’s signature can be seen in the guestbook at Aras An Uachtarain, the official residence of the President of Ireland in Dublin in May 2011. The life of Queen Elizabeth II Madame Tussauds London reveals a wax figure of the Queen in May 2012. The life of Queen Elizabeth II Prince Charles kisses his mother’s hand on stage as singer Paul McCartney, far right, watches the Diamond Jubilee concert in June 2012. The Diamond Jubilee celebrations marked Elizabeth’s 60th birthday in as queen. The life of Queen Elizabeth II The Queen visits the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London in December 2012. The life of Queen Elizabeth II A boy from Belfast, Northern Ireland, takes a selfie in front of the Queen in June 2014. The life of Queen Elizabeth II The Queen enters the Great Hall of Edinburgh Castle after attending a memorial service for the Scottish National War Memorial in July 2014. The life of Queen Elizabeth II The Queen waits to deliver her speech at the official opening of Parliament in May 2015. The life of Queen Elizabeth II Elizabeth listens to her great-grandson Prince George outside a church where George’s sister Charlotte was baptized in July 2015. George and Charlotte are children of Prince William, left, and Duchess Catherine. The life of Queen Elizabeth II The Queen takes a photo with five of her great-grandchildren and two youngest grandchildren in April 2016. The life of Queen Elizabeth II The Queen poses with four of her dogs on the private grounds of Windsor Castle in April 2016. The life of Queen Elizabeth II The Queen and Prince Philip greet guests in London who attended her 90th birthday celebrations in 2016. The life of Queen Elizabeth II Elizabeth talks to Evie Mills, 14, at a hospital in Manchester, England, in May 2017. Evie was injured in a bombing that took place as people left an Ariana Grande concert. The Queen sits at a desk at Buckingham Palace after recording her Christmas Day show in 2017. The life of Queen Elizabeth II The Queen arrives for the wedding of her grandson Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in May 2018. The life of Queen Elizabeth II The Queen laughs with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, at a bridge opening ceremony in Halton, England in June 2018. It was Meghan's first royal outing without her husband Prince Harry by her side . The life of Queen Elizabeth II The Queen and Prince Philip look at a homemade birthday card given to them by their great-grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in November 2020.

