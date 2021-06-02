



Kim’s convenienceThe future of s seemed set in the spring of 2020 when the series was renewed for seasons 5 and 6 at a time. However, that decision by Canadian broadcaster CBC was overturned in March 2021, when it was announced that the show would end after season 5. With this season now airing on Netflix in the US, many viewers will be wondering exactly why the show was canceled early. Why there won’t be season 6 of Kim’s convenience The reason the series renewal was canceled was a staff change in the series. This was revealed in a statement from the show’s executive producers to Deadline which read, “The authenticity of the storytelling is central to the success of Kim’s convenience. “At the end of Season 5 production, our two co-creators confirmed that they were moving on to other projects. Considering their departure from the series, we have come to the difficult conclusion that we cannot delivering another season of the same heart and quality that made the show so special. “ These two designers are Ins Choi and Kevin White. The project to which the latter has moved is Lost, a Kim’s convenience spin-off that sees Shannon Ross (played by Nicole Power) launching a new career in Hamilton, Ontario. Choi’s next project, however, has yet to be announced. After the show was canceled, there were signs that there was more going on behind the scenes than the statement seemed to imply. This was hinted at by the star of the show (and the star of the upcoming Shang-Chi and the ten rings) Simu Liu, who wrote on Instagram: “For reasons I’m sure we’ll cover someday, we have to prematurely say goodbye to Kim’s convenience. “ Appa actor Paul Sun-Hyung Lee said in an Instagram video, “I’m not happy with how it all ended… Life is complicated. There are no answers. easy to explain why the show isn’t going… and I’m ‘I’m not going to get into any of that just yet.’ In one Globe and Mail The show’s producer said, “From the start of Season 5, Ins wasn’t sure he wanted to go beyond that. There was some hope he would continue. But after he was done Season 5 he came to me and he said, ‘Look, I’m dry. I have nothing more to give.’ “ He added, “In the end, I just took the tough call that without Ins there is no show… Even if there was another Korean comedy showrunner who is Canadian that you could. plug in there, I’m not sure it’s fungible. “ As one Canadian-Korean show ends on CBC, another will soon take its place. Kimchee actor Andrew Phung will star this fall in Running the Burbs, a show in which he plays a stay-at-home father. If this show will join Kim’s convenience on Netflix, however, was not announced. Kim’s convenience Seasons 1-5 are now streaming on Netflix.

